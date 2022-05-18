Preakness to affect road closures, street parking in Park Heights

(Preakness Stakes)

Preakness Live is this coming Saturday, May 21, and in preparation for the thousands of people it will attract, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) will implement traffic modifications around Pimlico Race Course.

The following road closures and special traffic patterns will be in effect from Friday, May 20, at 5 a.m. until Saturday, May 21, at 11 p.m.:

Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Bland Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Key Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Merville Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Stuart Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Rogers Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue

Winner Avenue – One-way traffic northbound from Hayward Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

On Saturday the following traffic modifications will also be in place. For the exact times they will be in effect, click here:

Westbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Falls Road to W. Rogers Avenue

Cylburn Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue

Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic eastbound from Park Heights Avenue to Winner Avenue

The north and southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramps to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Pimlico Road – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue

Those who choose to drive should park at commercial lots and not in area neighborhoods. Vehicles that are relocated during the event will be taken to Cylburn Avenue just south of Northern Parkway.