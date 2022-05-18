Preakness to affect road closures, street parking in Park Heights

Preakness Live is this coming Saturday, May 21, and in preparation for the thousands of people it will attract, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) will implement traffic modifications around Pimlico Race Course.
The following road closures and special traffic patterns will be in effect from Friday, May 20, at 5 a.m. until Saturday, May 21, at 11 p.m.:
- Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway
- Bland Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Key Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Merville Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Stuart Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Rogers Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue
- Winner Avenue – One-way traffic northbound from Hayward Avenue to W. Northern Parkway
On Saturday the following traffic modifications will also be in place. For the exact times they will be in effect, click here:
- Westbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Falls Road to W. Rogers Avenue
- Cylburn Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue
- Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic eastbound from Park Heights Avenue to Winner Avenue
- The north and southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramps to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.
- Pimlico Road – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue
Those who choose to drive should park at commercial lots and not in area neighborhoods. Vehicles that are relocated during the event will be taken to Cylburn Avenue just south of Northern Parkway.
