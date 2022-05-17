How is Baltimore celebrating Bike to Work Week?

(Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

After two years of virtual celebrations, Bike to Work Week is back in person for its 25th celebration starting Tuesday, May 17.

Various activities will be held during the week to promote biking as a sustainable commuting alternative. The week will kick off with a safety information session followed by a 13-mile group bike on Tuesday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., leaving from the Druid Hill Park Basketball Courts.

For a list of events happening this week, click here.

Since many people work from home, residents can register and participate if they bike at all during this week. Registration is open and can be found here.