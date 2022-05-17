Free live performances coming to the Baltimore Farmers' Market

Baltimore Farmers Market. (Baltimore Green Map/Flickr)

Starting this June there will be food and drink vendors and free live performances in the same space as the Baltimore Farmers' Market underneath the Jones Falls Expressway.

The first B-Side kicks off on Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest. These free live performances will take place once a month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature local artists, musicians, doers and performers.

PrideFest will be hosted by Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year, Evon Dior Michelle, with DJ sets by Trillnatured and Thommy Davis and a special performance by Kotic Couture.

Here is the lineup for the summer: