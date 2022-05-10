Summer SNAP program receives record $2.8M in funding

Kaleah Mcilwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zn2wl_0fZUFVAz00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The program, which helps low-income families feed school-aged children in the Summer, has received a record $2.8 million in funding to increase benefits for 28,000 students.

The program provides an additional $30 per child in SNAP benefits during the summer to supplement children not having access to school breakfast and lunch.

Last year Baltimore County was only able to serve 466 children experiencing homelessness. However, this year they will be able to serve 28,000, according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski's announcement.

Families already enrolled do not need to take action, the additional monthly benefits for children aged seven to 18 will automatically start in June. Families not enrolled can apply here.

