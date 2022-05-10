Wine tasting in Harbor East tickets on sale

Tasting tables will be lined along Aliceanna Street in Harbor East with sommeliers and wine experts from neighborhood restaurants this Saturday, May 14, from noon to 4 p.m. for wine tasting.
The tasting tables will be hosted by the following restaurants:
- Bar One
- Bin 604 Wine Sellers
- Lebanese Taverna
- Loch Bar
- Maximón
- Ouzo Bay
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
There will also be live music and food available for purchase from The Urban Oyster and Lebanese Taverna.
There are two ticket options: 10 wine tastings or 15 wine tastings. Tickets are still on sale at $35 and $45, respectively. The sale ends the day of the wine tasting and tickets have to be purchased in person.
Comments / 1