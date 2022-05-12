Old Bay seasoned Goldfish crackers available for a limited time

(McCormick)

The popular snack brand Goldfish in partnership with the iconic seasoning brand, Old Bay, has launched limited-edition Old Bay seasoned Goldfish crackers.

The limited time flavor is available now where Goldfish are sold for a suggested retail price of $2.79 for a 6.6oz bag, according to McCormick.

They can also be found online in a two-pack for $5.58 but are sold out as of Tuesday, May 10.

This is the second time the two brands have collaborated. In April 2021 they introduced Frank's RedHot flavored Goldfish, which was the most requested flavor on social media and ranked as the fastest selling cracker launch of Summer 2021.

There has been no announcement on how long the limited-edition flavor will be available.