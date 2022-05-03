Baltimore seeking dockless vehicle companies to join Spin

(Interim Archives/Getty Images)

The city is now accepting permit applications for its dockless vehicle program which allows residents to rent scooters and bikes.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) will permit up to three dockless vehicle companies this year. One permit has already been awarded to Spin, whose permit was renewed for another year.

According to BCDOT, an average of 100,000 trips are taken with dockless vehicles each month in Baltimore.

Applications are being accepted until May 20, for companies that wish to operate dockless vehicles in Baltimore City. Awarded permits will become active on July 1.