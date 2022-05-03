Support small businesses at Charles Street Promenade

(Charles Street Promenade)

The Charles Street Promenade (CPS), a pedestrian takeover of Charles Street, will return this Spring on June 4.

Charles Street will be closed down to vehicle traffic from Saratoga Street to North Avenue for the full day.

CSP started as a way to bring awareness and support to small businesses during the pandemic. Along with shopping there is musical performances, dining and attractions.

Planning is still underway for the event; organizers will announce additional details as they become available.