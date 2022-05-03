Baltimore, MD

Support small businesses at Charles Street Promenade

Kaleah Mcilwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyi3c_0fRubUIm00
(Charles Street Promenade)

The Charles Street Promenade (CPS), a pedestrian takeover of Charles Street, will return this Spring on June 4.

Charles Street will be closed down to vehicle traffic from Saratoga Street to North Avenue for the full day.

CSP started as a way to bring awareness and support to small businesses during the pandemic. Along with shopping there is musical performances, dining and attractions.

Planning is still underway for the event; organizers will announce additional details as they become available.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Baltimore City# Charles Street# small businesses# covid# dining

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living in and reporting on the Baltimore area. Find me on twitter!

Baltimore, MD
3875 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Baltimore, MD

Core bus route changes to go into effect in August

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) of the Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) released its Fall 2022 Service Plan which includes service enhancements, adjustments and discontinuing routes.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore seeking dockless vehicle companies to join Spin

(Interim Archives/Getty Images) The city is now accepting permit applications for its dockless vehicle program which allows residents to rent scooters and bikes. The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) will permit up to three dockless vehicle companies this year. One permit has already been awarded to Spin, whose permit was renewed for another year.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Painted streetscapes to calm traffic, enhance Baltimore neighborhoods

Rayobello protected art crosswalks on your way to Lake Montebello in northeast Baltimore.(Grahamprojects/Instagram) The city announced the development of a new community-led placemaking program that will allow creative projects to be implemented into sidewalks, roadways, alleys and other areas managed by the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT).

Read full story
14 comments
Baltimore County, MD

World-class cycling race back Labor Day weekend after two-year hiatus

(Maryland Cycling Classic) The Maryland Cycling Classic, America’s top-ranked professional road cycling race, recently announced the race will be held on Sept. 4, 2022, marking the first time since the pandemic that the competition is back on track.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

BMI Farmer's Market is back with 30 vendors

(Baltimore Museum of Industry/Facebook) The Baltimore Museum of Industry's Farmer's Market will be open starting on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors for 2022 include gourmet food by Drunk Dogs, vegan candles by Casa Figlia and more. A full list of vendors is available here.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Traffic modifications for Baltimore Orioles home game and other events this weekend

The Baltimore Orioles will be playing the Boston Red Sox this weekend at Camden Yards and with that there will be road closures and parking restrictions around the stadium. For Friday's game the following streets will be closed starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, and on Sunday, May 1, starting at 10 a.m.:

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Flower Mart to affect traffic in Mount Vernon this weekend

The Flower Mart festival this weekend will result in road closures and limited parking in areas of Mount Vernon to prepare for the more than 40 flower, craft and food vendors that will be setting up shop.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Sandlot beach bar reopening Memorial Day weekend

Sandlot, the waterfront beach bar and recreation yard at Harbor Point, will be kicking off its sixth season Memorial Day weekend. The beach bar has been relocated to the far west end of Harbor Point for the 2022 season under the new direction of Bar Movement, according to an announcement by Beatty Development Group.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

First-time homebuyers in Baltimore may be eligible for $20,000 forgivable loan

A street in the Charles Village area in Baltimore, Maryland.(Flickr) The city is increasing first-time homebuyer assistance to $10,000 for eligible households and an additional $10,000 will go towards qualified homebuyers purchasing homes in impact investment areas.

Read full story
3 comments
Baltimore County, MD

Security Square Mall to get $20 million toward revitalization

Security Square Mall in 2006.(Flickr) The Security Square Mall is getting a $20 million infusion to help revitalize the aging shopping center. The county and state announced the funding on Tuesday, and officials plan to get input from the community about how to direct the funds, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Read full story
4 comments
Baltimore, MD

Jamaican cuisine coming to Canton

Judy's Island Grill will be opening its fourth location at 2300 Boston Street in Canton. The new location is expected to have a more extensive bar menu and small plates and also offer brunch on Saturday and Sunday, co-owner Freka Scott told Baltimore Magazine.

Read full story
3 comments
Baltimore, MD

Towing fees can now be paid online with new system

(Michael Stuparyk/Getty Images) The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has launched a new system where customers can pay towing fees through an online portal instead of over the phone.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Station North Sips kicks off this week

Station North Arts District is hosting a happy hour, Station North Sips, on Wednesday, April 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participating venues will offer discounted beverages and food for one evening. They include:

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Orioles extend 1992 pricing for tickets through May 8

Jorge Mateo #3 of the Baltimore Orioles on April 21 during game against Oakland Athletics.(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) The Baltimore Orioles have extended the 1992 ticket prices for home games through May 8.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

Low-cost airline launches flights from BWI to European cities

A low-cost airline is now operating flights to Boston and nearly two dozen cities in Europe from BWI. PLAY, the Iceland-based airline, will fly from BWI to cities such as Iceland, London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels, Stavanger, Trondheim and Gothenburg, according to the company's press release.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Parents may be eligible for $1K monthly payments from the city

(Tom Williams/Getty Images) Young parents living in Baltimore could be eligible for a $1,000 cash payment each month for 24 months as part of a new pilot program to reduce poverty.

Read full story
65 comments
Baltimore, MD

Chris Rock makes stops in Baltimore this week on comedy tour

Comedian Chris Rock will be performing in Baltimore at the Lyric Opera House on April 22 and April 23. Tickets for the Ego Death World Tour start at $154, and there are a limited number of seats still available at the Lyric.

Read full story
6 comments
Baltimore, MD

Max's Taphouse of Baltimore will be on the Food Network

Max's Taphouse will be one of the restaurants featured on the Food Network series "Chef Boot Camp: Two and a Half Chefs," this Thursday, April 21, at 10 p.m. Dr. Matt is the chef representing Max's. He came in to help his in-laws overhaul the menu. Dr. Matt is a pediatrician who found a passion for cooking while working his way through graduate school.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's free live music series First Thursday back in-person after 2-year hiatus

(Shantel Mitchell Breen/WTMD) First Thursday Festival, the region's largest free festival series, returns to the Canton Waterfront Park on May 5 at 5:30 p.m. The first festival in the series will have Rough Trade Records recording artist, Parquet Courts, BMG's recording artist, The Heavy Hours, and Firefly Festival featured artist, Peach Face.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy