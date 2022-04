(Judy's Island Grill)

Judy's Island Grill will be opening its fourth location at 2300 Boston Street in Canton.

The new location is expected to have a more extensive bar menu and small plates and also offer brunch on Saturday and Sunday, co-owner Freka Scott told Baltimore Magazine.

The official opening date for the restaurant has not been announced yet.

The restaurant is hosting a second hiring event on Thursday, April 28, where they will be hiring for all positions on the spot.