Towing fees can now be paid online with new system

(Michael Stuparyk/Getty Images)

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has launched a new system where customers can pay towing fees through an online portal instead of over the phone.

Customers will be able to upload the required identification and proof-of-ownership documents online. After speaking with customer service to verify ownership and vet necessary documentation, customers will have the option to pay online, according to the department of transportation's news release.

This includes any customer whose car was towed in connection with a car theft or criminal activity. In these cases, the tow fee is waived.