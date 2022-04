Max's Taphouse of Baltimore will be on the Food Network

Max's Taphouse will be one of the restaurants featured on the Food Network series "Chef Boot Camp: Two and a Half Chefs," this Thursday, April 21, at 10 p.m. Dr. Matt is the chef representing Max's. He came in to help his in-laws overhaul the menu. Dr. Matt is a pediatrician who found a passion for cooking while working his way through graduate school.