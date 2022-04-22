Orioles extend 1992 pricing for tickets through May 8

Jorge Mateo #3 of the Baltimore Orioles on April 21 during game against Oakland Athletics. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles have extended the 1992 ticket prices for home games through May 8.

Ticket prices must be purchased through the Orioles website with coupon code "1992." The promotional offer is available on the following upcoming games:

Boston Red Sox from Friday, April 22, through Wednesday, April 27.

Minnesota Twins from Friday, April 22, through Friday, April 29.

Kansas City Royals from Friday, April 22, through Wednesday, March 4.

With the discount code, tickets are available at $4 for bleachers, $8 for reserve seats and $12, $13 and $18 for box seats.

The offer is only available online with a limit of six tickets per game, per buyer. Ticket brokers are not eligible for this offer and the Orioles reserve the right to cancel sales they determine to be for the purpose of resale, according to the team.