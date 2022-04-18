Baltimore's free live music series First Thursday back in-person after 2-year hiatus

(Shantel Mitchell Breen/WTMD)

First Thursday Festival, the region's largest free festival series, returns to the Canton Waterfront Park on May 5 at 5:30 p.m.

The first festival in the series will have Rough Trade Records recording artist, Parquet Courts, BMG's recording artist, The Heavy Hours, and Firefly Festival featured artist, Peach Face.

There will have more than 60 Maryland-based vendors serving food, beverages and alcohol. No outside alcohol, coolers or glass containers are permitted into the event.

The festivals take place every first Thursday of the month and will run until September. 2022 dates are: May 5, June 2, July 7, August 4 and September 1.