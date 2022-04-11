Baltimore partners with Lyft for free rides to and from work for newly employed

(Tom Williams/Getty Images)

The city launched a new program that provides free rides to and from work for newly employed residents of Baltimore City.

The "Let's Ride to Work" program, in partnership with ride-share provider Lyft, offers up to 40 rides during the first four weeks of employment per each eligible resident.

To qualify, city residents but be referred by a partner organization, newly employed, working at least 32 hours/week, have transportation needs and be negatively affected by COVID-19.

The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and is part of Baltimore City's COVID recovery plan.