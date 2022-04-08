Flower Mart is back at Walters Art Museum

(Mount Vernon Place)

Flower Mart, Baltimore's oldest free public festival, will take place this year April 29-30 from noon to 4 p.m. at Mount Vernon Place.

Founded in 1911, it started as a way to advocate for greener living spaces in Baltimore City. The event, free to the public, now has local vendors who grow their own products, educational activities and live musical performances.

In conjunction with Flower Mart, the Walter Art Museum has an exhibition, Majolica Mania, that has music and floral arrangements inspired by the colorful Victorian-era ceramics. It is on view in Hackerman House at 1 West Mount Vernon Place.