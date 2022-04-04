Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's Artscape festival returns

Kaleah Mcilwain

Artscape 2012.(Artscape)

Artscape, the largest free arts festival in the U.S., is back on schedule for the first time since 2019 and is set to take place in September.

The festival, previously held around the Fourth of July holiday, has been pushed to September to allow organizers to "reimagine" the festival to bring it back bigger and better, according to the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA).

No date has been set for when the festival will take place in September, but organizers say they will provide updates as the event unfolds.

