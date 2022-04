(John McDonnell/Getty Images)

The University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) announced that they have appointed the first women president in its history, according to the university.

Valerie Sheares Ashby, current dean of Duke University's Trinity College of Arts & Science, will take over the role on August 1, official said.

Current UMBC President Freeman A. Hrabowski will be retiring this summer after three decades with the school.