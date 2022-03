(Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images)

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) is launching a new festival, Bring on Spring, to celebrate parks, spaces, innovation, creativity and sustainable construction.

Taking place April 9 at the Herring Run Park, this will be a free family-friendly event with games and prizes.

The Maryland Zoo will be there to host a Cardboard Challenge where the winner will get a free pass to the zoo. The deadline to participate in the challenge is March 25.