Recent food establishments to close

(Baltimore City Health Department)

The most recent food establishments in Baltimore to close due to operating without a license are Domino's Pizza on Light Street and Wendy's on Harford Road.

The Baltimore City Health Department has closed down 23 food establishments since the beginning of 2022, 16 of which were because the business was operating without a license.

High-profile restaurant Bubba Gump Shrimp was among these establishments. It closed last month after the landlord failed to uphold the building maintenance, according to WJZ Baltimore.