Baltimore, MD

Recent food establishments to close

Kaleah Mcilwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeVJq_0eZRQN4U00
(Baltimore City Health Department)

The most recent food establishments in Baltimore to close due to operating without a license are Domino's Pizza on Light Street and Wendy's on Harford Road.

The Baltimore City Health Department has closed down 23 food establishments since the beginning of 2022, 16 of which were because the business was operating without a license.

High-profile restaurant Bubba Gump Shrimp was among these establishments. It closed last month after the landlord failed to uphold the building maintenance, according to WJZ Baltimore.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Baltimore City# Baltimore County# restaurants# closures# restaurant closures

Comments / 16

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living in and reporting on the Baltimore area. Find me on twitter!

Baltimore, MD
3531 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Maryland State

Maryland gas tax suspended for 30 days

(The Office of Governor Larry Hogan) Governor Larry Hogan signed emergency legislation today that suspends gas tax in the state for 30 days. Maryland is the first state to lift the gas tax.

Read full story
10 comments
Baltimore, MD

New Lexington Market now has 25+ new vendors

(Marvin Joseph/Getty Images) Two more eateries will join the more than two dozen vendors who have signed on to set up shop at the new Lexington Market, according to the market's press release.

Read full story
21 comments
Baltimore County, MD

Six Flags opening just in time for the start of Spring

The DMV region's largest theme park, Six Flags America, is opening this weekend just ahead of the official start of Spring. The theme park will open on Saturday, March 19. The first day of Spring is the following day.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Recent food establishments to close

(Baltimore City Health Department) This week there have been three food establishments closed by the Baltimore City Health Department due to city violations. City Mart on Edmondson Avenue was shut down due to operating without a license. Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls on Pratt Street in Harborplace was shut down due to a sewage overflow. NBRHD Kitchens on Harford Road has been shut down due to violating noise regulations, according to the health department.

Read full story
Harford County, MD

Harford County has 60 days to rename two schools named after former slave owners

(Harford County Public Schools) The Harford County Board of Education has 60 days to gather community input and select new names for William Paca Elementary School and John Archer School.

Read full story
4 comments
Baltimore, MD

Bring on Spring festival coming to Herring Run Park

(Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images) Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) is launching a new festival, Bring on Spring, to celebrate parks, spaces, innovation, creativity and sustainable construction.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

New bistro that transports guests to Paris opens in Federal Hill

No Way Rosé is Federal Hill's newest restaurant that is serving French cuisine. Baltimore Chef Ashish Alfred, owner of Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point, has opened another French-themed restaurant. No Way Rose recently opened its doors on March 10 and is open for dinner and brunch on the weekends.

Read full story
Baltimore County, MD

Oregon Ridge Park to undergo renovations with community input

(Oregon Ridge Park/Facebook) To improve the features and amenities of the Oregon Ridge Park to better serve residents, the Department of Recreation and Parks plans to gather community input on what changes can be made.

Read full story
1 comments
Mount Airy, MD

Grant recipients to transform vacant Mt. Airy bank into brewery

(MacKenzie Comercial Services) A vacant, historic bank in Mt. Airy will be transformed into a brewery with help of Maryland's Project Restore initiative. The bank located in Carroll County at 8 N. Main Street has been leased by Liquidity Aleworks, a craft brewery started a year ago that has decided to expand into a larger operation, according to the Baltimore Business Journal.

Read full story
Maryland State

Last public Confederate statue in Maryland removed

(Move the Confederate Talbot Boys Monument) On Monday, March 14, crews removed the last public statue in Maryland honoring Confederates during the Civil War. The "Talbot Boys Statue" that was located on the county courthouse lawn in Easton for the last century is being relocated to Cross Keys Battlefield in Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

Hairspray musical coming to Baltimore

(Chris Haston/Getty Images) Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical, Hairspray, is going on tour and will be playing at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theater this June. The show will run from June 14 to June 19 and tickets are available for purchase now.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Film Festival returning in person after two years virtual

(SNF Parkway Theatre/Maryland Film Festival/Facebook) After two years of virtual programming and hybrid adaptations, Maryland Film Festival (MdFF) will be returning to in-person this year.

Read full story
Maryland State

First female, black-owned oyster bar in Maryland to open Hampden location

The Urban Oyster, known for its chargrilled oysters and tacos, will open a new location in Hampden this Summer. Owned and ran by Chef Jasmine Norton, the first black woman to open an oyster bar in Maryland, The Urban Oyster celebrated its fifth birthday last month. Now the restaurant will be opening a new location on The Avenue, the owner announced on Facebook.

Read full story
40 comments
Baltimore, MD

St. Patrick's Day parade road closures this weekend

11:30 a.m. – Market Place from Pratt to Water Streets. 11:30 a.m. – Charles Street from Centre Street to Madison Avenue. 11:30 a.m. – Mt. Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Streets.

Read full story
Baltimore County, MD

Toll plaza on US 301 northbound will be removed

(Maryland Department of Transportation) Starting on Tuesday, March 15, crews will begin removing the Nice/Middleton bridge toll plaza northbound on US 301, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Read full story
Stevensville, MD

Target opening new store on Kent Island

Target plans to open its new location on Kent Island in the near future. The new Target will be 95,000 square-feet and will be located at 200 Kent Landing in Stevensville, according to the store.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Preparations underway to begin Penn Station renovations Summer '22

Baltimore Penn Station.(Amtrack) The transformation of Baltimore's main transportation hub has begun with the installation of scaffolding, fencing and materials around the outside of Penn Station.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore County, MD

John Hopkins, University of Maryland Medical System sends $4M in medical supplies to Ukraine

(Marco Bertorello/Getty Images) Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM) and the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) are donating more than $4 million in medical supplies to Ukraine as Russia continues its assault on the nation.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

‘1691’ creator to headline CityLit festival

Baltimore's award-winning annual festival, CityLit, is back for its 19th festival. This year's festival will be headlined by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy