Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95) set to close over the weekend for repairs and winter storm expected to cause traffic delays

(Jonathan Newton/Getty Images)

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) announced Thursday that there will be a weekend-long closure of the northbound right tube (Bore 4) of the Fort McHenry Tunnel next week. It will be closed from Friday, January 21 at 8:30 p.m. to Monday, January 24 at 5 a.m.

One of the two northbound tubes will be closed so crews can perform a roadway joint replacement for both lanes just before the tunnels entrance to Bore 4.

The closure is expected to cause northbound delays and those who use that portion of the tunnel for travel are encouraged to use the I-695 Key Bridge or the I-895 Harbor Tunnel as alternate routes. The northbound left tube (Bore 3) will remain open to traffic and the southbound tubes (Bore 1 and 2) will not be impacted by the closure.

Closure of the tunnel is dependent on weather conditions as Maryland experiences multiple cold fronts and winter storms.

Baltimore is now under a Winter Storm Watch that goes into effect Sunday afternoon and Sunday night as heavy snowfall, freezing rain, and sleet are expected in and around Baltimore. Some areas of Maryland are expected to get up to 12 inches of snowfall, but the National Weather Service for Baltimore is keeping a close watch for any changes.

Residents can stay up to date on traffic delays and winter storm watches via emails or text alerts and real-time traffic images on MDTA roadways. For immediate updates regarding major incidents residents can follow the MDTA on Twitter or Facebook.