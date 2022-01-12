Ravens are considering more upgrades to M&T Bank Stadium, additional seating and connecting with Warner Street District

The Ravens 30-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium will expire after the 2027 season, and according to the Baltimore Sun they are discussing a new lease and considering upgrades to add more seating.

The team, which has played at the stadium since 1998, is considering adding "additional lower-bowl premium seating" and easier access to the Warner Street District.

Baltimore Ravens president, Dick Cass, spoke about the possibility of adding boxes down on the field like at other stadiums and better utilizing the parking lot and path from the Warner Street District to the south by adding a plaza there.

(Eva Hambach/Getty Images)

The Warner Street Entertainment District encompasses the Horseshoe Casino, the M&T Bank Stadium, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Warner Street has begun being redeveloped to make it a true entertainment corridor said Kim Clark, executive vice president of the Baltimore Development Corp. The new Topgolf facility will be located in the Warner Street Entertainment District at 301 Stockholm St. It is expected to be 65,000 sq. ft. and include over 90 all-weather bays, three floors with over 200 TVs, and a rooftop terrace with fire pits.

In 2019 the Ravens completed a three-year $120 million self-funded renovation of M&T Bank Stadium to improve the fan experience. Those renovations included 4K ultra high-definition video displays, new escalators, new suite and hospitality areas, a new sound system, and expanded Wi-Fi capacity.

Baltimore-Maryland Host City Candidate has been pitching all the improvements to the stadium and surrounding areas in its bid to be selected as one of the host stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA will choose 10 cities in the United States and three in both Canada and Mexico. A total of 17 American cities, including Baltimore, are still in the running.