Baltimore, MD

Ravens are considering more upgrades to M&T Bank Stadium, additional seating and connecting with Warner Street District

Kaleah Mcilwain

The Ravens 30-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium will expire after the 2027 season, and according to the Baltimore Sun they are discussing a new lease and considering upgrades to add more seating.

The team, which has played at the stadium since 1998, is considering adding "additional lower-bowl premium seating" and easier access to the Warner Street District.

Baltimore Ravens president, Dick Cass, spoke about the possibility of adding boxes down on the field like at other stadiums and better utilizing the parking lot and path from the Warner Street District to the south by adding a plaza there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjhyX_0djlWFyR00
(Eva Hambach/Getty Images)

The Warner Street Entertainment District encompasses the Horseshoe Casino, the M&T Bank Stadium, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Warner Street has begun being redeveloped to make it a true entertainment corridor said Kim Clark, executive vice president of the Baltimore Development Corp. The new Topgolf facility will be located in the Warner Street Entertainment District at 301 Stockholm St. It is expected to be 65,000 sq. ft. and include over 90 all-weather bays, three floors with over 200 TVs, and a rooftop terrace with fire pits.

In 2019 the Ravens completed a three-year $120 million self-funded renovation of M&T Bank Stadium to improve the fan experience. Those renovations included 4K ultra high-definition video displays, new escalators, new suite and hospitality areas, a new sound system, and expanded Wi-Fi capacity.

Baltimore-Maryland Host City Candidate has been pitching all the improvements to the stadium and surrounding areas in its bid to be selected as one of the host stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA will choose 10 cities in the United States and three in both Canada and Mexico. A total of 17 American cities, including Baltimore, are still in the running.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Baltimore# FIFA World Cup# MandT Bank Stadium# Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 3

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living in and reporting on the Baltimore area. Find me on twitter!

Baltimore, MD
2925 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Maryland State

The Maryland Department of Health will be distributing 20 million N95 and KN95 masks next week at no cost

On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will be distributing 20 million N95 and KN95 masks to Marylanders at no cost. The masks will be distributed through multiple local and state-run facilities like local health departments, nursing homes, and state-run testing and vaccination sites.

Read full story
27 comments
Baltimore, MD

Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95) set to close over the weekend for repairs and winter storm expected to cause traffic delays

(Jonathan Newton/Getty Images) The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) announced Thursday that there will be a weekend-long closure of the northbound right tube (Bore 4) of the Fort McHenry Tunnel next week. It will be closed from Friday, January 21 at 8:30 p.m. to Monday, January 24 at 5 a.m.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Gov. Hogan expands "Re-Fund The Police" initiative to $500 million, Marylander's question why and when it was defunded

Governor Larry Hogan announced the expansion of his Re-Fund The Police Initiative from a $150 million initiative to a $500 million, three-year initiative to increase support for law enforcement, crime control and victim protection services.

Read full story
35 comments
Baltimore, MD

Wind chills expected to reach single digits, a Cold Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been issued until Wednesday

(JHU Sheridan Libraries/Getty Images). Today, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Cold Blue Extreme Cold Alert in effect until Wednesday morning as temperatures drop and wind chills are predicted to reach single digits.

Read full story
Maryland State

$248 million homeowner assistance fund will support mortage relief and housing-related services for Maryland residents

Governor Larry Hogan announced the launch of $248 million Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund to support mortgage relief, home repairs, housing counseling, and legal services. Residents across Maryland have been struggling to make mortgage payments and the programs the governor announced will help keep Marylanders in their homes and support the state's economic recovery.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Federal No Surprise Act offers the insured and uninsured protections from surprise medical bills

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced the protections consumers get under the new No Surprise Act that went into effect on Friday, January 1, 2022. The No Surprise Act guarantees that when consumers receive out-of-network emergency care or are treated by an out-of-network provider at an in-network hospital or ambulatory surgical center they will not receive any surprise bills or balance billing.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Visit the aquarium for free and other downtown Baltimore attractions for a $1 or less until Jan. 14

Dolphins performing tricks for their trainers at the National Aquarium.(VW Pics/Getty Images) If you haven't gotten around to visiting the aquarium or one of Baltimore's many museums, now is the time because Downtown Dollar or Less Days, now known as Downtown Discovery Days (DDD), starts January 3 and will last until January 14, 2022.

Read full story
11 comments
Baltimore, MD

Residential parking permits will expire soon, who needs to renew and when

(Smith Collection/Getty Images) Residential parking permits in Fairmount, Ashburton, and Washington Square expire December 31, 2022. The City of Baltimore recommends current permit holding residents renew their parking permits and new residents get their parking permits as soon as possible by searching their neighborhood and following the steps on the website. Anyone with a parking permit that does not have an expiration date in 2022 will be at risk for citation.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

Official portrait of late Congressman Elijah E. Cummings on view at the BMA before heading to U.S. Capitol

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) have unveiled the official portrait of the late Congressman Elijah E. Cummings, which will be on view from today until January 9, 2022.

Read full story
9 comments
Baltimore, MD

$10.8 million given to 144 businesses through Project Restore to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces

(Edwin Remsburg/Getty Images) Governor Larry Hogan announced the first round of awardees for Project Restore, a $25 million economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses and commercial developers to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces, offering rental subsidies of up to $2,500 per month and business operations grants of up to $250,000 per year.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Residents urged to write state lawmakers to pass Juvenile Justice Reform including no longer charging youth as adults

(The Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success) The Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success (MOCFS) is asking Baltimore residents to write state lawmakers between now and December 31 in support of them passing the Juvenile Justice Reform Council recommendations in full during the 2022 legislative session.

Read full story
10 comments
Baltimore, MD

Renovation plans for the new Druid Park Lake Drive are underway

Druid Park Lake Drive (DPLD) is under construction and Baltimore City Department of Transportation wants the community's feedback on which out of three designs they this is best. The deadline for comments has been extended until January 17, 2022.

Read full story
4 comments
Baltimore, MD

Stop by some of the last holiday markets of the season for free stuff and 15% off goods

(Andre Chung/Getty Images) Stop by the Night Market for some free beer and hot chocolate. Mount Royal Soaps is holding its last holiday market of the year, and everything will be 15% off. It will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. outdoors, but there will be outdoor heat and hot chocolate available. Mount Royal Soaps is located in Remington at 2740 Huntingdon Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore recognized by Bloomberg for being one of 10 new cities to achieve What Works Cities Certification

(Jonathan Newton/Getty Images) Baltimore is one of 10 new cities to receive a Silver What Works Cities Certification, in recognition of their exceptional use of data to guide their decision-making and improve residents’ lives.

Read full story
10 comments
Baltimore, MD

ICYMI: Pre-employment drug and alcohol screenings removed for Baltimore City jobs

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images) On December 15, the Board of Estimates (BOE) approved the Administrative Manual Policy that removed the requirement for pre-employment drug and alcohol screening for prospective employees in non-safety sensitive positions.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

Community brainstorm sessions for residents to have a say in City crime reduction strategy

The mayor's office is holding its second brainstorming session that will be held at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center, 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The sessions are open to the public and facilitated by the Baltimore Community Mediation Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Black Arts District is hiring for multiple positions

A part of the five collages that make up "SHAN Wallace: The Avenue," a mural located on Pennsylvania Avenue.(Baltimore Museum of Art via Twitter) The Black Arts District (BAD) has multiple job opportunities available that they are accepting applications for. BAD is a “well-recognized, labeled, mixed-use area of the city in which a high concentration of arts and cultural facilities serve as the anchor attraction.” This is Maryland’s only art and entertainment district dedicated to the cultural production of African American’s.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore County, MD

Today is the last day to take donations to the library for families in need

(Coyle Studios/Baltimore County Public Library) This holiday season, Baltimore County Public Library is accepting donations of new and unused items for families in need. They are accepting play items, unused resources, and new and unopened food.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Nearly $63 million to go towards affordable homes in Downtown Frederick and redevelopment of Lexington Market

(Marvin Joseph/Getty Images) Governor Hogan announced nearly $63 million for state revitalization. This money will support 24 projects and activities across the state, including the ongoing redevelopment of Lexington Market, waterfront development in Cambridge, Maryland Technology Center in Indian Head, and affordable homes in Downtown Frederick. Governor Hogan announced the new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) today.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy