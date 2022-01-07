$248 million homeowner assistance fund will support mortage relief and housing-related services for Maryland residents

(Joe Sohm/Getty Images)

Governor Larry Hogan announced the launch of $248 million Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund to support mortgage relief, home repairs, housing counseling, and legal services.

Residents across Maryland have been struggling to make mortgage payments and the programs the governor announced will help keep Marylanders in their homes and support the state's economic recovery.

The fund will be administered in the following targeted amounts:

Approximately $171 million to provide loans to assist homeowners who have experienced financial hardship with their mortgages and $34 million to provide grants to assist with property tax, homeowner association, and other types of delinquencies.

to provide loans to assist homeowners who have experienced financial hardship with their mortgages and to provide grants to assist with property tax, homeowner association, and other types of delinquencies. $10 million for the WholeHome Grant program to help homeowners with necessary repairs and energy efficiency improvements.

for the WholeHome Grant program to help homeowners with necessary repairs and energy efficiency improvements. $8 million for housing counseling agencies and $3 million for legal service providers to help homeowners navigate the foreclosure process.

for housing counseling agencies and for legal service providers to help homeowners navigate the foreclosure process. $22 million for program case management, administration, and marketing and outreach to ensure eligible homeowners, including minority populations and those in especially hard-hit areas, are aware of the relief.

Marylanders can determine their eligibility and apply through the program portal by clicking on “Check Eligibility” under “Get Started.” For assistance in applying or navigating the application portal, homeowners can also call 833-676-0119, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. or Saturday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If a homeowner feels that their servicer is not properly participating in the Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund, they may report their concern to the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation (OCFR) within the Maryland Department of Labor, which is responsible for regulating the mortgage service industry in Maryland.

The funds will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).