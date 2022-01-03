Visit the aquarium for free and other downtown Baltimore attractions for a $1 or less until Jan. 14

Dolphins performing tricks for their trainers at the National Aquarium. (VW Pics/Getty Images)

If you haven't gotten around to visiting the aquarium or one of Baltimore's many museums, now is the time because Downtown Dollar or Less Days, now known as Downtown Discovery Days (DDD), starts January 3 and will last until January 14, 2022.

During this time admission to many museums, exhibits, and businesses downtown will be significantly discounted or free.

This event used to be just two days but will now last for more than a week allowing more people to participate and avoid long lines.

All discounted admission prices and days they will be offered will vary depending on each individual business.

Participating attractions and the day(s) admission will be discounted:

The Downtown Baltimore team will update the list of attractions daily. All participating attractions are handling their own ticketing through their individual websites.

*Due to inclement weather, be sure to call or email for the most up-to-date information on closures and delays. *