Visit the aquarium for free and other downtown Baltimore attractions for a $1 or less until Jan. 14

If you haven't gotten around to visiting the aquarium or one of Baltimore's many museums, now is the time because Downtown Dollar or Less Days, now known as Downtown Discovery Days (DDD), starts January 3 and will last until January 14, 2022.
During this time admission to many museums, exhibits, and businesses downtown will be significantly discounted or free.
This event used to be just two days but will now last for more than a week allowing more people to participate and avoid long lines.
All discounted admission prices and days they will be offered will vary depending on each individual business.
Participating attractions and the day(s) admission will be discounted:
- Baltimore Museum of Industry, free admission on Saturday, Jan. 8
- National Great Blacks in Wax, $1 admission Jan. 6-9
- Historic Ships in Baltimore, free for children under 14 with every paying adult on all weekdays during the promotion (due to inclement weather this attraction is closed until Jan. 6)
- Maryland Center for History and Culture, free admission on all days the museum is open during DDD, Jan. 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13 and 14
- Maryland Science Center, free admission for children aged 3-12 on Jan. 7-9
- National Aquarium, free admission every day during DDD
- Mount Vernon Place Conservancy & the Washington Monument, the gallery is free to explore every day and it is $6 to climb to top of the tower
- Port Discovery Children's Museum, $10 admission on Jan. 9, and $2 on Jan. 12
The Downtown Baltimore team will update the list of attractions daily. All participating attractions are handling their own ticketing through their individual websites.
*Due to inclement weather, be sure to call or email for the most up-to-date information on closures and delays. *
