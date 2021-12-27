Residential parking permits will expire soon, who needs to renew and when

(Smith Collection/Getty Images)

Residential parking permits in Fairmount, Ashburton, and Washington Square expire December 31, 2022.

The City of Baltimore recommends current permit holding residents renew their parking permits and new residents get their parking permits as soon as possible by searching their neighborhood and following the steps on the website. Anyone with a parking permit that does not have an expiration date in 2022 will be at risk for citation.

New residents will need to create an account and wait one to three days for it to be approved before they can order permits.

There are three ways residents can get their parking permits: print at home, by mail, or in person.

(Parking Authority)

Due to safety precautions masks and a health screening are required to visit the office to pick-up permits in-person, and they will only allow five people in the office at a time.

There is free parking for those visiting the office at the Arena Garage located at 99 S. Howard Street (around the corner from the parking authority, not across the street).

You will only be able to renew if it is the appropriate time depending on neighborhood.

(Parking Authority)

Parking permits for Oakenshawe, Otterbein, South Baltimore, and Washington Village expire on January 31, 2022. Current permit holders can renew their permits now.