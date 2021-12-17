Baltimore, MD

Stop by some of the last holiday markets of the season for free stuff and 15% off goods

Kaleah Mcilwain

(Image URL removed)
(Andre Chung/Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Friday December 17, 2021

Stop by the Night Market for some free beer and hot chocolate

Mount Royal Soaps is holding its last holiday market of the year, and everything will be 15% off. It will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. outdoors, but there will be outdoor heat and hot chocolate available. Mount Royal Soaps is located in Remington at 2740 Huntingdon Avenue.

See a queer Christmas pageant

At 6 p.m. at SOJOURN: A Queer Christmas Pageant that's immersive, participative, and hilarious will retell the story of Christmas. After the Pageant, there will be festive warm drinks and cookies out on the porch. Pre-registration is encouraged to save your spot for this free event, but walk ups are welcome.

(Image URL removed)
(The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts)

What's happening this weekend in Baltimore

Visit the holiday farmer's market

Sunday, December 19, is the last day of the 2021 Baltimore Famers' Market & Bazaar. From 7 a.m. to noon, there will be carolers, a turkey giveaway, treats from Santa, an ugly sweater contest, and you can pick up the remaining ingredients for your holidays feast as well as any last-minute gifts you need. You can check out the vendors in advance.

(Image URL removed)
(The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts)

Check out the Baltimore Scene's "Black Mall"

On Sunday, December 19, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., the community will be able to shop a curated, two-floor “black mall” featuring some of Baltimore’s best Black-owned businesses. There will be artists and vendors, handmade goods and food items, music, and an open mic. The "black mall" is free for shoppers and will be held at the Garage, 6 E. Lafayette Avenue.

(Image URL removed)
(The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts)

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, job openings, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the next daily update.

