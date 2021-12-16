Baltimore recognized by Bloomberg for being one of 10 new cities to achieve What Works Cities Certification

(Jonathan Newton/Getty Images)

Baltimore is one of 10 new cities to receive a Silver What Works Cities Certification, in recognition of their exceptional use of data to guide their decision-making and improve residents’ lives.

Over the past year, Baltimore City has demonstrated measurable progress towards its data practices which include:

Mayor Brandon M. Scott's Action Plan, which allows residents to see the goals the administration is committed to making significant progress on and accomplishing over this term.

Open Baltimore, the City’s public data portal, has brought transparency, accountability, and access to residents. Allowing people to interact with data, download files, analyze and visualize data like COVID-19 dashboards, minority and women owned business finders, and Baltimore’s city budget and spending.

The Department of Housing and Community Development’s CoDe map, that gives residents the ability to easily explore citywide housing data, which informs community development work and strategic planning, tracks rent support, and surveys building code enforcement. It has been used by 120,000 residents in the past year, and by the city’s legal aid team to fight COVID-19 evictions for those struggling with housing stability.

“I have been a consistent champion of improving the way we use data to inform both day-to-day operations and long-term decision-making processes. I want to thank What Works Cities Certification for recognizing the valuable work we are doing to move our city forward and follow through on our commitment to accountability and transparency," said Mayor Scott in a news release.

What Works Cities Certification is the national standard of excellence in data-driven city governance. Cities are awarded Silver, Gold, or Platinum Certification depending on their level of data sophistication.

It assesses cities based on their data-driven decision-making practices, such as whether they are using data to set goals and track progress, allocate funding, evaluate the effectiveness of programs, and achieve desired outcomes from contracts with outside vendors. The program also measures whether cities are publicly and transparently communicating about their use of data and evidence.

The other nine new cities achieving Certification at the Silver level this fall include: Durham, NC; Chicago, IL; Rochester, NY; Buffalo, NY; Salinas, CA; Long Beach, CA; Miami, FL; Denver, CO; and Evanston, IL.