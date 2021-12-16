Baltimore, MD

ICYMI: Pre-employment drug and alcohol screenings removed for Baltimore City jobs

Kaleah Mcilwain

(Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

On December 15, the Board of Estimates (BOE) approved the Administrative Manual Policy that removed the requirement for pre-employment drug and alcohol screening for prospective employees in non-safety sensitive positions.

This change is effective immediately and ensures the City can effectively recruit the workforce needed to deliver essential services.

“Frankly, the outdated and costly pre-employment drug and alcohol screenings only served to block qualified and passionate residents from obtaining employment with the City," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott in a news release.

This policy change comes at the request of Mayor Scott, who committed to removing exclusionary and inequitable barriers that have prevented otherwise highly qualified people from obtaining jobs with the City. He has continuously outlined his support for this effort not only in his State of the City address but his more recently released Action Plan.

“This policy disproportionately harmed the prospects of talented Black and Brown job candidates,” Mayor Scott added.

Dana Moore, Baltimore’s Chief Equity Officer and Director of the Office of Equity and Civil Rights, and Comptroller Bill Henry both support the passing of the policy and believe this is a step in the right direction for Baltimore City.

People interested in career and employment opportunities with the City of Baltimore can view available jobs online.

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living in and reporting on the Baltimore area.

Baltimore, MD
