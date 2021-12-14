Community brainstorm sessions for residents to have a say in City crime reduction strategy

(Getty Images)

The mayor's office is holding its second brainstorming session that will be held at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center, 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The sessions are open to the public and facilitated by the Baltimore Community Mediation Center.

These brainstorm sessions are held to garner feedback to shape the City’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS). GVRS is a crime prevention strategy that aims to deter crime by increasing the swiftness, severity, and certainty of punishment for crimes by implementing a mix of law enforcement, social services, and community mobilization.

Food will be provided at each session and to ensure proper Covid-19 safety protocols for in-person participants, RSVP is required by calling (443) 901-8355.

This strategy is a part of Mayor Brandon M. Scott's Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan, an all-hands-on-deck strategy to address the level of violence seen in Baltimore City and build safer communities.

“This strategy has proven to be successful in preventing violence in other cities, but it will only produce results for Baltimore if we bring the community into these conversations,” said Mayor Scott in a news release.

With strong community engagement being a cornerstone of the strategy, these brainstorm sessions will focus on identifying ways that the community can remain engaged in the strategy going forward.

As outlined in his Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan, Mayor Scott has committed to a robust strategy, starting in the Western District, in partnership with the Baltimore Police Department, the State’s Attorney’s Office, and federal partners to reduce homicides and promote justice in Baltimore.

The next brainstorming sessions will take place on January 5 and January 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The brainstorming sessions are hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), the Baltimore Police Department, and the State Attorney's Office.