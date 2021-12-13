Today is the last day to take donations to the library for families in need

This holiday season, Baltimore County Public Library is accepting donations of new and unused items for families in need. They are accepting play items, unused resources, and new and unopened food.
Donations can be dropped off either in-branch or via curbside service during regular business hours—Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will be accepting donations until end of the day Monday, December 13.
New and Unused Play Items
- Board books
- Collectors' items
- Craft supplies
- Games
- Puzzles
- Toys for all ages
Donations will be delivered to several nonprofit organizations that accept the items that will be donated. Play items will be donated to organizations that include Ann's Toy Closet at St. John's Church of Essex, Toys for Tots, Turnaound, Inc., and more.
New and Unused Resources
- Baby items (i.e. “lovies,” pacifiers, wipes)
- Bath towels and washcloths
- Books
- Clothes, including undergarments
- Hand sanitizer
- Masks
- Outerwear (i.e. coats, gloves, scarves, hats)
- Pillows
- Queen or twin bed sheets, air mattress or "bed in a bag"
Items like clothes, masks and books, will be donated to the Community Crisis Center, the Dundalk Family Crisis Center, and multiple locations of the Community Assistance Network at Eastern Family Resource Center.
New and Unopened Food
- Canned goods
- Nonperishable, microwaveable food items
- Pantry items
Food items will be donated to Catonsville Emergency Assistance and Turnaround, Inc.
Residents with questions about the collection or the organizations’ specific needs are advised to contact their local branch directly.
