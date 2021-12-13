Today is the last day to take donations to the library for families in need

(Coyle Studios/Baltimore County Public Library)

This holiday season, Baltimore County Public Library is accepting donations of new and unused items for families in need. They are accepting play items, unused resources, and new and unopened food.

Donations can be dropped off either in-branch or via curbside service during regular business hours—Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will be accepting donations until end of the day Monday, December 13.

New and Unused Play Items

Board books

Collectors' items

Craft supplies

Games

Puzzles

Toys for all ages

Donations will be delivered to several nonprofit organizations that accept the items that will be donated. Play items will be donated to organizations that include Ann's Toy Closet at St. John's Church of Essex, Toys for Tots, Turnaound, Inc., and more.

New and Unused Resources

Baby items (i.e. “lovies,” pacifiers, wipes)

Bath towels and washcloths

Books

Clothes, including undergarments

Hand sanitizer

Masks

Outerwear (i.e. coats, gloves, scarves, hats)

Pillows

Queen or twin bed sheets, air mattress or "bed in a bag"

Items like clothes, masks and books, will be donated to the Community Crisis Center, the Dundalk Family Crisis Center, and multiple locations of the Community Assistance Network at Eastern Family Resource Center.

New and Unopened Food

Canned goods

Nonperishable, microwaveable food items

Pantry items

Food items will be donated to Catonsville Emergency Assistance and Turnaround, Inc.

Residents with questions about the collection or the organizations’ specific needs are advised to contact their local branch directly.