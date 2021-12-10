Nearly $63 million to go towards affordable homes in Downtown Frederick and redevelopment of Lexington Market

(Marvin Joseph/Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Friday, December 10, 2021

Governor Hogan announced nearly $63 million for state revitalization

This money will support 24 projects and activities across the state, including the ongoing redevelopment of Lexington Market, waterfront development in Cambridge, Maryland Technology Center in Indian Head, and affordable homes in Downtown Frederick. Governor Hogan announced the new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) today.

Shop the UNDER $500 Affordable Art Sale

The 9th annual UNDER $500 affordable art sale. The UNDER $500 sales event will take place Friday, December 10 in person at MAP from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. This year's event will be a hybrid event featuring artwork in MAP's 1st-floor gallery and online. The virtual exhibition and sale will launch on Saturday, December 11 at 10 a.m. and run until Wednesday, December 15 at 10 p.m. UNDER $500 will feature the work of Baltimore and surrounding area artists at a price point of $500 or less.

(GiveSmart)

What's happening this weekend in Baltimore

Do some holiday shopping at the Shop Small Art Crawl

Artists from the Mill Centre will open their Hampden studios to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, for part 2 of their popular Art Crawl. The Shop Small Art Crawl provides an opportunity for people to enjoy and purchase original art where it is created.

(The Mill Center)

Attend Mayor's office community brainstorm session on group violence reduction strategy

These brainstorm sessions will focus on identifying ways that the community can remain engaged in the strategy going forward. GVRS is a crime prevention strategy that aims to deter crime by increasing the swiftness, severity, and certainty of punishment for crimes by implementing a mix of law enforcement, social services, and community mobilization.

Celebrate the BMA's reopening

This Sunday, celebrate the reopening of the Baltimore Museum of Art’s first floor with a day of activities inspired by the exhibition A Modern Influence: Henri Matisse, Etta Cone, and Baltimore. Experience performances, art-making, and African storytelling with free timed-entry passes and take a first look at the new things they have on display. This event is free and open to all ages. To attend, reserve a free timed-entry pass on Sunday, December 12, from 12:00–5:00 p.m.

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, job openings, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the next daily update.