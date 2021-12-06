Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission will testify on new maps, enter to win December Instagram giveaways

(Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Monday, December 6, 2021

Watch the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission testify on congressional districting plan

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission co-chairs will testify on Senate Bill 0002 and House Bill 0002 before members of the General Assembly at a virtual joint redistricting hearing at 12:30 p.m. The Citizens Commission presented their final maps to Governor Hogan on November 5 for submission to the General Assembly. The final proposed delegate maps, senate maps, and congressional maps can be found here. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project published its 'F' rating for the gerrymandered maps drawn up in secret by legislative leaders and gave an 'A' rating to the citizens' maps. Voting will take pace directly afterwards.

Participate in Visit Baltimore's Instagram giveaways

For the month of December, Visit Baltimore is giving away Baltimore goods all month long on their Instagram. Check out the Instagram post below for details on how to enter and be sure to check back for the other giveaways that will be happening.

Join City schools in celebrating Computer Science Education Week

Visit B&O Railroad Museum for opening of Model Train Gallery

The Model Train Gallery sponsored by Bank of America features an exquisitely detailed HO Scale model train layout of Baltimore City crafted by Jeff Springer of Custom Model Railroads and full of familiar sights. Today is the first day the gallery will be open for viewing. B&O members can visit for free; admission prices vary based on age group.

Stream a virtual dance concert at home

If you missed the in-person production of "BRAVE: art in times of crisis" — or you'd like to experience the magic again — Full Circle Dance Company is now offering virtual on demand access so you can enjoy the performance anytime between Monday, December 6, at 9 a.m. to Monday, December 20, at 9 p.m.

