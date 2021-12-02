Maryland’s been ranked on its diversity, the accuracy of the findings

Diversity is something on everyone’s minds and not just in terms of race and ethnicity but also cultures, religions, economic statuses, educational backgrounds and other characteristics.

This is why WalletHub decided to do a diversity study series where they conducted multiple studies evaluating states and cities on how diverse they are.

Maryland may be one of the smallest states in the U.S. but ranked No.7 in WalletHub’s Most and Least Diverse States in America study.

WalletHub wanted to determine which among the 50 states represent diversity and which are more homogenous in population. To do this they took into account all the different factors of diversity and combined them into six key dimensions.

Socioeconomic Diversity Cultural Diversity Economic Diversity Household Diversity Religious Diversity Political Diversity

The states were evaluated across 14 metrics and graded on a 100-point scale to determine their ranking. Maryland scored a 68.64, less than three points away from the most diverse state, California.

The states that ranked higher than Maryland are California, Texas, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, and New Mexico, respectively.

The top- ranking states come as no surprise as they also rank in the top 10 for the U.S. Census Bureau's diversity metric , where Maryland actually ranks at No. 4.

When it came to the 14 metrics the states were evaluated on, Maryland ranked in the top five states for most educational-attainment diversity, most racial and ethnic diversity, and most worker-class diversity.

This comes as no surprise as Maryland is the second most-educated state in the U.S. with more than 50% of the population having a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

However, Maryland did rank among the bottom five states for occupational diversity.

Kentucky, Montana, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and West Virginia all ranked in the bottom five states respectively.

According to WalletHub, Maryland has a long history of being one of the most diversified states in the U.S.

They also conducted a study on the most diverse cities in the U.S. where they ranked 501 of the most populated cities in the U.S. 10 cities in Maryland made the list including Gathersburg which has been said to be the most diverse city in the state.