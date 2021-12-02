Baltimore City's new Housing Commissioner to discuss homelessness, homicide investigation update in death of 69-year-old

Baltimore City Housing Commissioner, Alice Kennedy. (Baltimore DHCD via Twitter)

Baltimore Update for Thursday, December 2, 2021

Meet Baltimore's new Housing Commissioner

Alice Kennedy is the new Housing Commissioner for Baltimore City, and she will be joining Nick Mosby, Baltimore City Council President, Derrick Harkins, former member of the Democratic National Committee, and Kevin Lindamood, President and CEO of Health Care for the Homeless, for their next Community of Practice on Homelessness discussion. The topic for the discussion will be addressing disinvestment, gentrification, and displacement. You can register to join the discussion that goes live at 1:30 p.m.

Officially kickoff the holiday season with the Monument Lighting at Mt. Vernon Place

Illuminating the historic Washington Monument is a holiday tradition that Downtown Baltimore has been done for the last 50 years. The night includes caroling, food, a local makers market, and good cheer. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and fireworks will cap the evening marking the official start of the holiday season.

Stop by the pop-Up Cinema playing 93Queen documentary

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Baltimore County Public Library Pikesville Branch there will be a screening of 93Queen, the story of Rachel "Ruchie" Freier, a no-nonsense Hasidic lawyer and mother of six who is determined to shake up the boys' club in her community by creating Ezras Nashim, the first all-female volunteer ambulance corps in New York City. No registration for the event is required.

(The Baltimore County Public Library)

Looking for a job?

At 11 a.m. the Mayor's Office of Employment Development will be hosting a career development event where Baltimore City residents will be able to learn about job opportunities and register for free training.

Public Schedule for Mayor Brandon M. Scott

12:30 P.M. -- Press Conference: Homicide Investigation Update in Death of Evelyn Player

Mayor Scott will join Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby for a press conference on the homicide investigation into the death of Evelyn Player at the Baltimore Police Headquarters, 601 E. Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21202.

5:00 P.M. -- TurnAround's 7 Weeks of Giving

Mayor Scott will speak at TurnAround Inc's 7 Weeks of Giving event at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Schaefer Circle Entrance, 333 W. Camden St., Baltimore, MD 21201.

5:45 P.M. -- Mount Vernon Monument Lighting

Mayor Scott will give remarks at the annual monument lighting ceremony at Mt. Vernon West Park, 600 Block of North Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21201.

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, job openings, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the next daily update.