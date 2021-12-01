Resource event to get squeegee workers off the streets, $6 million investment to bring Wi-Fi hotspots to West Baltimore

A teen washes a car windshield at a stop light on April 20, 2020 in downtown Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

REMINDER: Today is an early release day for most schools

Mayor's plan to help youth windshield washers kicks off with resource event

African American Engagement Baltimore will be holding its first Resources to the Corner outreach event at the intersection of North Ave. and Mt. Royal. This is part of the 90-day plan to engage Baltimore's squeegee workers, youth who participate in free-lance windshield washing at high traffic intersections across the city. At this event there will be employment, community, and mental health resources, and more. This will be a bi-weekly event throughout December to bring resources directly to youth that squeegee on targeted corners.

Stay up-to-date on the work being done to ensure Baltimore youth receive quality education

Check out the monthly newsletter that celebrates those who are working on behalf of Baltimore youth, released by the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success. This past November newsletter is out and highlights those honored for American Education Week (AEW) and information about the multi-billion-dollar investment in Maryland schools.

Take your children to take a picture with a princess

The Baltimore County Library Perry Hill branch will be hosting two special princesses. The community is welcome to go say hello and take a picture with the princesses from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There will be limited attendance and tickets will be available 30 minutes before the start of the program. Attendees stand in socially-distanced lines to meet the princesses one at a time. Children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.

(The Baltimore County Public Library)

In case you missed it

Mayor Brandon M. Scott is announced Baltimore’s latest investment with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars: $35 million focused on connecting recreation centers, bringing secure public Wi-Fi to West Baltimore, and building Baltimore’s digital equity capacity. Mayor Scott announced that the first $6 million dollars will be used to dramatically expand public internet access, expanding City fiber to the remaining 23 recreation centers not already on the City's network, and bringing 100 secure wi-fi hotspots to West Baltimore neighborhoods.

