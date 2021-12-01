Baltimore, MD

Resource event to get squeegee workers off the streets, $6 million investment to bring Wi-Fi hotspots to West Baltimore

Kaleah Mcilwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPwjD_0dB1Eu6r00
A teen washes a car windshield at a stop light on April 20, 2020 in downtown Baltimore, Maryland.(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

REMINDER: Today is an early release day for most schools

Mayor's plan to help youth windshield washers kicks off with resource event

African American Engagement Baltimore will be holding its first Resources to the Corner outreach event at the intersection of North Ave. and Mt. Royal. This is part of the 90-day plan to engage Baltimore's squeegee workers, youth who participate in free-lance windshield washing at high traffic intersections across the city. At this event there will be employment, community, and mental health resources, and more. This will be a bi-weekly event throughout December to bring resources directly to youth that squeegee on targeted corners.

Stay up-to-date on the work being done to ensure Baltimore youth receive quality education

Check out the monthly newsletter that celebrates those who are working on behalf of Baltimore youth, released by the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success. This past November newsletter is out and highlights those honored for American Education Week (AEW) and information about the multi-billion-dollar investment in Maryland schools.

Take your children to take a picture with a princess

The Baltimore County Library Perry Hill branch will be hosting two special princesses. The community is welcome to go say hello and take a picture with the princesses from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There will be limited attendance and tickets will be available 30 minutes before the start of the program. Attendees stand in socially-distanced lines to meet the princesses one at a time. Children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzTcg_0dB1Eu6r00
(The Baltimore County Public Library)

In case you missed it

Mayor Brandon M. Scott is announced Baltimore’s latest investment with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars: $35 million focused on connecting recreation centers, bringing secure public Wi-Fi to West Baltimore, and building Baltimore’s digital equity capacity. Mayor Scott announced that the first $6 million dollars will be used to dramatically expand public internet access, expanding City fiber to the remaining 23 recreation centers not already on the City's network, and bringing 100 secure wi-fi hotspots to West Baltimore neighborhoods.

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, job openings, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the next daily update.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
baltimoreMayor Brandon M Scottbaltimore city public schoolsthings to doAmerican Rescue Plan Act

Comments / 7

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living in and reporting on the Baltimore area. Find me on twitter!

Baltimore, MD
2690 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Baltimore, MD

Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission will testify on new maps, enter to win December Instagram giveaways

Watch the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission testify on congressional districting plan. The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission co-chairs will testify on Senate Bill 0002 and House Bill 0002 before members of the General Assembly at a virtual joint redistricting hearing at 12:30 p.m. The Citizens Commission presented their final maps to Governor Hogan on November 5 for submission to the General Assembly. The final proposed delegate maps, senate maps, and congressional maps can be found here. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project published its 'F' rating for the gerrymandered maps drawn up in secret by legislative leaders and gave an 'A' rating to the citizens' maps. Voting will take pace directly afterwards.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Lake Montebello Loop will remain car-free to allow people to exercise safely, enjoy whiskey cocktails at tree lighting

Enjoy your start to the weekend with the December Highland Art Walk. The Highlandtown Arts & Entertainment District invites you to the December Highlandtown Art Walk. There will be gallery tours, artist pop-ups, tastings, shopping, carry out dinner, free photos with Santa, and more. Check out the list of all the vendors, times and locations.

Read full story
7 comments
Maryland State

Maryland’s been ranked on its diversity, the accuracy of the findings

Diversity is something on everyone’s minds and not just in terms of race and ethnicity but also cultures, religions, economic statuses, educational backgrounds and other characteristics.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City's new Housing Commissioner to discuss homelessness, homicide investigation update in death of 69-year-old

Baltimore City Housing Commissioner, Alice Kennedy.(Baltimore DHCD via Twitter) Alice Kennedy is the new Housing Commissioner for Baltimore City, and she will be joining Nick Mosby, Baltimore City Council President, Derrick Harkins, former member of the Democratic National Committee, and Kevin Lindamood, President and CEO of Health Care for the Homeless, for their next Community of Practice on Homelessness discussion. The topic for the discussion will be addressing disinvestment, gentrification, and displacement. You can register to join the discussion that goes live at 1:30 p.m.

Read full story
10 comments
Baltimore County, MD

Road closures and bus detour amid upcoming Monument Lighting, ways to give back to your community this #GivingTuesday

Know road closures and detours for upcoming Monument Lighting. The Monument Lighting is the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season to mark 50 years of holiday cheer, live music, local eats, and spectacular fireworks in Downtown Baltimore’s Mt. Vernon Place. There will be multiple road closures and public transportation detours, be sure to check them out to properly plan your travel time.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Howard's Street Mayfair Theater to be remodeled into apartments, 126-year-old Howard Street Tunnel to be expanded

(Hill Illustration via Twitter) (Baltimore County Fire Department via Twitter) The Baltimore County Police Department has shared some online shopping safety tips for everyone to keep in mind during this seasons Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday is the online version of Black Friday where thousands of stores have major discounts for the holiday season.

Read full story
3 comments
Baltimore, MD

See the Christmas lights at 34th Hampden Street, visit the German Christmas market at the Inner Harbor

Things to do with the family over Thanksgiving break. Visit the Festival of Trees (virtually). The Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Festival of Trees brings you all the magical traditions of the holidays to one place. The event will include an interactive Event Experience Portal, where folks from nearly anywhere can enjoy their favorite Festival of Trees traditions. From Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28 you can enjoy the festival for free all you have to do is fill out your name and email.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

How you can earn $20 in rideshare credits for the holidays, $150 million deal to renovate Royal Farms Arena up for vote

(Scott Varley/Getty Images) Get $10 credit on two uber rides through the holiday season. Governor Larry Hogan announced that a new partnership is launching today to provide 1,000 Uber ride credits worth $10 each to Marylanders for a sober ride home. These $10 rideshare credits will be available beginning today at 4 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. To redeem the $10 credit, Marylanders can open the Uber app, choose Wallet from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the Promo Codes section. Marylanders can use the code “MAKEAPLAN2021” and $10 will be applied to your account. Each rider is limited to two $10 credits during the campaign while the supplies last.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore County, MD

Freezing weather shelter open due to freezing temperatures, collective to end homelessness now accepting board members

The Baltimore County Emergency Management team has opened the Freezing Weather Shelter now until Monday due to freezing temperatures below 32 degrees. The shelter is open to anyone in need, just go to the O.W.E. Center at 6901 Security Blvd., Windsor Mill, MD 21244. They ask that people arrive between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and residents can stay until 7 a.m. unless weather conditions require otherwise. Call 410-887-8463 (Option 1) for a referral during business hours, and call 410-583-9398 after hours.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

The Ravens pop-up shop has returned for one week only, all adults are now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass for a long gain late in the game in Chicago where the Ravens beat the Bears 16-13.(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The official Ravens pop-up shop returns this season to a new location – The Ravens Team Store inside M&T Bank Stadium. The pop-up shop will be open from today until November 27. To get there enter Gate A (on W. Hamburg St.), parking is free and available in Lot B.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Get a free turkey for the holidays, visit the Zoo for the light show

Starting today until January 2 the Zoo will be displaying its Zoo Lights for the holidays where guests will be able to walk or drive through a festival of lights shaped like wildlife. The walking path has been expanded this year and Zoo members will receive a $5 discount on tickets.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Mayor Scott takes action after Baltimore reaches 300th homicide, $100k reward for information on murder of 69-year-old

(Michael S. Williamson/Getty Images) Learn how violence will be reduced in your neighborhood. Today the Baltimore Community Mediation Center will be meeting with community members to let you know about how the Group Violence Reduction Strategy can have an impact on safety in your neighborhood.

Read full story
18 comments
Baltimore County, MD

First five homes completed in the redevelopment of 800 block of Harlem and Edmondson, help applying for SNAP benefits

Get a jumpstart on your wedding or event planning with a tour of this castle. The Cloisters Castle invites newly engaged couples and their families to a castle tour and meetings with local vendors during the Cloisters Castle Open House. Caterers, photographers, florists, and more will be available to help with all planning needs to create the perfect wedding at this historic landmark of Maryland. The Open House will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 10440 Falls Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093.

Read full story
10 comments
Baltimore County, MD

City Council President wants to bring back $1 houses for legacy residents, festivities to honor public school workers

(Kevin B. Moore/Getty Images) Public schools are celebrating American Education Week. American Education Week is to celebrate public education and honor the individuals working to ensure that every student receives a quality education. Each day of the week has its own theme, during which we celebrate our public school community. Festivities honor the team of people who work in our nation’s public schools, everyone from the bus driver and classroom teacher to the cafeteria worker and administrative staff, plus countless others.

Read full story
11 comments
Baltimore County, MD

Update on state's efforts to combat anti-Asian hate, how to spot scam artists disguised as charities

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spot scam artists disguised as reputable charities. Are you a donor that could benefit from learning about the tricks used by scam artists, how to spot red flags, common mistakes donors make, and how to register a complaint? Then this town hall is for you. Today at 10 a.m. there will be a virtual town hall led by Assistant Secretary of State, Kathy Smith, and Division Administrator, Michael Schlein. You can join the virtual town hall here, and note that no registration is required and there is a capacity of 250.

Read full story
Baltimore County, MD

Inner Harbor Ice Rink is opening today, plan ahead for holidays with BCoPD who will check on your home while you're away

(Waterfront Partnership Instagram) Kids skate free at Inner Harbor Ice Rinks opening day. The Inner Harbor Ice Rink is officially open starting today at 5 p.m. For the season opener the first 100 kids skate free today. Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders will be in attendance.

Read full story
3 comments

Preparing your pets for the winter can be done with a short to-do list

Cold weather is on the horizon and it only promises to get colder as we settle into the winter months. While switching out your wardrobe and planning getaways is at the top of your to-do list, don’t forget about your pets and what they need.

Read full story
Baltimore County, MD

New Baltimore City public schools' academic calendar has early release days, new district maps promise fair elections

(Matt McClain/Getty Images) Baltimore City public schools have a new academic calendar. Changes to the academic calendar were approved at yesterday's school board meeting. The new calendar accounts for inclement weather recovery days, and incorporates a number of early release days for students and staff. The new calendar is available here.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

How to be prepared to evacuate your home in case of an emergency, job openings starting at $24 an hour

(Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images) Remember to do this one thing to be prepared in an emergency. For the month of November everyone is encouraged to collect supplies around your homes that you would need if you and your family had to evacuate immediately. Remember important items that may be overlooked when leaving your home in a disaster. Do1Thing is a 12-month program that makes it easy for you to prepare yourself, your family, and your community for emergencies or disasters.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy