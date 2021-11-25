See the Christmas lights at 34th Hampden Street, visit the German Christmas market at the Inner Harbor

Baltimore Update for Thursday, November 25, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving!

Things to do with the family over Thanksgiving break

Visit the Festival of Trees (virtually). The Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Festival of Trees brings you all the magical traditions of the holidays to one place. The event will include an interactive Event Experience Portal, where folks from nearly anywhere can enjoy their favorite Festival of Trees traditions. From Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28 you can enjoy the festival for free all you have to do is fill out your name and email.

Visit the German Christmas Village at Inner Harbor

Located at 501 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230 and set in the style of a traditional German Christmas market, this annual holiday event is a wonderful place for families to go to get out the house on Thanksgiving. The market has over 50 international holiday gift vendors, arts and crafts, an ice rink, as well as a beer garden.

See the Xmas lights at Hampden’s Miracle on 34th Street

The residents of Hampden’s 34th Street put up lights every Christmas season for the community to come and see. The entire street is closed off to vehicles so that people can stroll and take in all of the Xmas lights and decorations that brighten up the block. To get there input this address into your GPS, 726 West 34th Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21211.

In case you missed it

Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced a 90 Day Squeegee Action Plan to connect youth with employment opportunities, improve traffic safety, and develop the City’s long-term strategic plan for supporting disconnected young men and boys. More information about the plan can be found here. "Squeegee boys" is a phrase used to refer to the young men and boys who was car windows at stop lights in Baltimore.

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, job openings, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the next daily update.