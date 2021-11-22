Baltimore, MD

The Ravens pop-up shop has returned for one week only, all adults are now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass for a long gain late in the game in Chicago where the Ravens beat the Bears 16-13.(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Monday, November 22, 2021

Don't miss the Ravens pop-up shop

The official Ravens pop-up shop returns this season to a new location – The Ravens Team Store inside M&T Bank Stadium. The pop-up shop will be open from today until November 27. To get there enter Gate A (on W. Hamburg St.), parking is free and available in Lot B.

'Tis the season for deep frying turkeys

It is important to know the proper way to deep fry a turkey. That is why the International Association of Fire Fighters has created this quick guide for how to do so properly.

The 38th Annual Governor’s Service Awards is happening today

The 38th Annual Governor’s Service Awards recognizes the exceptional volunteer contributions of Marylanders and Maryland organizations. Twenty honorees will be recognized for their commitment to strengthening Maryland communities during the pandemic. It will be held at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St. in Annapolis at 7 p.m.

(Governor's Coordinating Offices)

In case you missed it

Last Friday Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland has made the Covid-19 vaccine booster available to all adults. Now anyone over the age of 18 is eligible for the booster shot depending on when they received their vaccination. The Maryland Department of Health has issued a new bulletin directing all providers to administer upon request a booster dose of any FDA approved or authorized Covid-19 vaccine, they can not turn anyone away. If you are interested in receiving a booster shot you can find a clinic here.

(Maryland Department of Health)

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan

10:30 A.M. -- 18th Annual Maryland Remembers ceremony

Governor Hogan will deliver remarks at the 18th Annual Maryland Remembers ceremony to honor victims of impaired driving at the Maryland State House, First Floor Rotunda.

7:00 P.M. -- 38th Annual Governor's Service Awards

Governor Hogan will deliver remarks at the 38th Annual Governor’s Service Awards in the Maryland Hall of the Main Theatre located at 801 Chase St., Annapolis, MD 21401.

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, job openings, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the next daily update.

Baltimore, MD
