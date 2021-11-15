Update on state's efforts to combat anti-Asian hate, how to spot scam artists disguised as charities

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Monday, November 15, 2021

Spot scam artists disguised as reputable charities

Are you a donor that could benefit from learning about the tricks used by scam artists, how to spot red flags, common mistakes donors make, and how to register a complaint? Then this town hall is for you. Today at 10 a.m. there will be a virtual town hall led by Assistant Secretary of State, Kathy Smith, and Division Administrator, Michael Schlein. You can join the virtual town hall here, and note that no registration is required and there is a capacity of 250.

Show your support for the library

If you are a library cardholder of the Baltimore County Public Library then you are invited to show your support by completing the American Rescue Plan Act Community Survey. To date, Baltimore County has received half of its allotted $160,706,923 under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The remaining funds will be received by the county in the next fiscal year and they want community input on how to spend the money. You can check out the libraries goals for improving its resources for the community in the 2021-2024 Strategic Plan.

Witness 2021's change-maker win $30,000

Beginning in July, individuals and nonprofit organizations were invited to submit their ideas for sustainable action to help residents and communities recover from the pandemic and the inequities it exposed. Finalists will compete for the chance win up to $30,000 to bring their big ideas to life. Marylanders are invited to watch the virtual competition from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

In search of a space to rent for an office or to host a party? You're in luck

The Maryland Center for History and Culture has hosted events for 175 years and will be offering a 15% discount on events booked from December 2021-January 2022. Spaces include an auditorium, galleries, a library, and courtyard. When you book an event you'll be able to get a private tour and free parking.

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan

10:30 A.M. -- Governor Hogan will provide an update on the state’s efforts to combat anti-Asian hate and bias crimes. He will be joined by former U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. This will be held at the Maryland State House in the Governor’s Reception Room.

3:00 P.M. -- Governor Hogan will attend the bill signing ceremony for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in Washington, D.C. at The White House.

