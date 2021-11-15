Baltimore, MD

Update on state's efforts to combat anti-Asian hate, how to spot scam artists disguised as charities

Kaleah Mcilwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y26xe_0cx5nADz00
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Monday, November 15, 2021

Spot scam artists disguised as reputable charities

Are you a donor that could benefit from learning about the tricks used by scam artists, how to spot red flags, common mistakes donors make, and how to register a complaint? Then this town hall is for you. Today at 10 a.m. there will be a virtual town hall led by Assistant Secretary of State, Kathy Smith, and Division Administrator, Michael Schlein. You can join the virtual town hall here, and note that no registration is required and there is a capacity of 250.

Show your support for the library

If you are a library cardholder of the Baltimore County Public Library then you are invited to show your support by completing the American Rescue Plan Act Community Survey. To date, Baltimore County has received half of its allotted $160,706,923 under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The remaining funds will be received by the county in the next fiscal year and they want community input on how to spend the money. You can check out the libraries goals for improving its resources for the community in the 2021-2024 Strategic Plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvZ61_0cx5nADz00
(The Baltimore County Public Library)

Witness 2021's change-maker win $30,000

Beginning in July, individuals and nonprofit organizations were invited to submit their ideas for sustainable action to help residents and communities recover from the pandemic and the inequities it exposed. Finalists will compete for the chance win up to $30,000 to bring their big ideas to life. Marylanders are invited to watch the virtual competition from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vueFd_0cx5nADz00
(United Way of Central Maryland)

In search of a space to rent for an office or to host a party? You're in luck

The Maryland Center for History and Culture has hosted events for 175 years and will be offering a 15% discount on events booked from December 2021-January 2022. Spaces include an auditorium, galleries, a library, and courtyard. When you book an event you'll be able to get a private tour and free parking.

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan

10:30 A.M. -- Governor Hogan will provide an update on the state’s efforts to combat anti-Asian hate and bias crimes. He will be joined by former U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. This will be held at the Maryland State House in the Governor’s Reception Room.

3:00 P.M. -- Governor Hogan will attend the bill signing ceremony for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in Washington, D.C. at The White House.

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, job openings, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the next daily update.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living in and reporting on the Baltimore area. Find me on twitter!

Baltimore, MD
2606 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Baltimore, MD

Get a free turkey for the holidays, visit the Zoo for the light show

Starting today until January 2 the Zoo will be displaying its Zoo Lights for the holidays where guests will be able to walk or drive through a festival of lights shaped like wildlife. The walking path has been expanded this year and Zoo members will receive a $5 discount on tickets.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Mayor Scott takes action after Baltimore reaches 300th homicide, $100k reward for information on murder of 69-year-old

(Michael S. Williamson/Getty Images) Learn how violence will be reduced in your neighborhood. Today the Baltimore Community Mediation Center will be meeting with community members to let you know about how the Group Violence Reduction Strategy can have an impact on safety in your neighborhood.

Read full story
16 comments
Baltimore County, MD

First five homes completed in the redevelopment of 800 block of Harlem and Edmondson, help applying for SNAP benefits

Get a jumpstart on your wedding or event planning with a tour of this castle. The Cloisters Castle invites newly engaged couples and their families to a castle tour and meetings with local vendors during the Cloisters Castle Open House. Caterers, photographers, florists, and more will be available to help with all planning needs to create the perfect wedding at this historic landmark of Maryland. The Open House will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at 10440 Falls Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093.

Read full story
10 comments
Baltimore County, MD

City Council President wants to bring back $1 houses for legacy residents, festivities to honor public school workers

(Kevin B. Moore/Getty Images) Public schools are celebrating American Education Week. American Education Week is to celebrate public education and honor the individuals working to ensure that every student receives a quality education. Each day of the week has its own theme, during which we celebrate our public school community. Festivities honor the team of people who work in our nation’s public schools, everyone from the bus driver and classroom teacher to the cafeteria worker and administrative staff, plus countless others.

Read full story
11 comments
Baltimore County, MD

Inner Harbor Ice Rink is opening today, plan ahead for holidays with BCoPD who will check on your home while you're away

(Waterfront Partnership Instagram) Kids skate free at Inner Harbor Ice Rinks opening day. The Inner Harbor Ice Rink is officially open starting today at 5 p.m. For the season opener the first 100 kids skate free today. Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders will be in attendance.

Read full story
3 comments

Preparing your pets for the winter can be done with a short to-do list

Cold weather is on the horizon and it only promises to get colder as we settle into the winter months. While switching out your wardrobe and planning getaways is at the top of your to-do list, don’t forget about your pets and what they need.

Read full story
Baltimore County, MD

New Baltimore City public schools' academic calendar has early release days, new district maps promise fair elections

(Matt McClain/Getty Images) Baltimore City public schools have a new academic calendar. Changes to the academic calendar were approved at yesterday's school board meeting. The new calendar accounts for inclement weather recovery days, and incorporates a number of early release days for students and staff. The new calendar is available here.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

How to be prepared to evacuate your home in case of an emergency, job openings starting at $24 an hour

(Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images) Remember to do this one thing to be prepared in an emergency. For the month of November everyone is encouraged to collect supplies around your homes that you would need if you and your family had to evacuate immediately. Remember important items that may be overlooked when leaving your home in a disaster. Do1Thing is a 12-month program that makes it easy for you to prepare yourself, your family, and your community for emergencies or disasters.

Read full story
1 comments

Safely walk your dog this winter to avoid cracked paws and hypothermia

As the weather continues to drop there are a few things you need to prepare for this winter. Colder weather can be dangerous for walking dogs, and not only because people tend to want to walk them less.

Read full story
Maryland State

How money from the infrastructure bill will be used in Maryland, school board voting on revised academic calendar

Baltimore County's White Marsh branch reopens today after renovations. The Baltimore County Public Library has made some improvements to its White Marsh branch to better serve the community by replacing the parking lot and sidewalks. The branch is now open and if you had any books on hold that you were not able to pick-up before they closed, all holds will stay on the shelfs for seven days after reopening.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Meeting on transition of control of the BPD to Baltimore City, Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal passed means more jobs

Catch all the details about the CIAA Basketball Tournament coming to Baltimore in 2022. The CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament is headed to Charm City in Feb. 2022. President and CEO of Visit Baltimore, Al Hutchinson, and President of Bowie State University, Dr. Aminta H. Breaux, sat down with Aaron Dante, host of No Pix After Dark podcast to discuss the CIAA league and it coming to Baltimore.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Housing for the homeless is underway, daylight-saving time is coming to an end

Project Opportunity is offering a training program designed to help military veterans start their own small business or expand their current business. Over 250 veterans have successfully completed Project Opportunity since its launch in 2010. Spouses, including those with independent businesses, are welcome to attend also. If you're interested in learning more join their webinar at 10 a.m.

Read full story
8 comments
Baltimore, MD

Tailgate and cheer on the Ravens, children aged 5-11 can start receiving Covid-19 vaccine next week

(Mark Goldman/Getty Images) Baltimore Recreation and Parks has partnered with Next Phase Cafe to host tailgates this football season at the Canton Waterfront. Today the tailgate will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to cheer on the Ravens versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Read full story
Baltimore County, MD

Inner harbor ice rink is returning this month, Giant Food and MDOT are hiring

(Education Images/Getty Images) PNC Bank has been announced as the new sponsor of the Downtown Baltimore Inner Harbor Ice Rink. This partnership will allow the ice rink to open on November 12, after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. Just in time for the holiday season, now there will be festivities and experiences to enjoy at Inner Harbor as more events are brought back.

Read full story

From howling to destroying furniture, expert gives pointers for dealing with your dog’s separation anxiety

At the start of the lockdown many people were all alone and there was little information about the virus. Loneliness, anxiety, and depression were all things many people felt during such tough times and as a result of this many people sought companionship.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Free produce boxes available all November, Baltimore is receiving $641 million for Covid-19 recovery

(Robert Knopes/Getty Images) Get fresh produce boxes weekly for free all November long. Free produce boxes with healthy fruits and vegetables are available to all Baltimoreans, including our neighbors experiencing housing insecurity. There are multiple locations all over Baltimore that will be giving out the produce boxes. You can find the dates and times here.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Virtual job fair is happening today in Baltimore, public schedule for Mayor Brandon M. Scott

(Tom Williams/Getty Images) If you are looking for a job in Baltimore, Maryland then this is perfect for you. This virtual job fair starts at 11 a.m. and registration is free. At the job fair you will have the chance to interview with multiple recruiters from Baltimore's top employers on the spot. Here's a video to walk you through how the virtual job fair works.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

There's a flood warning in affect in areas like Harbor East and Canton, and more happening today in Baltimore

High tidal water that was brought in by Hurricane Isabel flooded the inner harbor of Baltimore on September 19, 2003.(Alex Wong/Getty Images) Drive safe and beware of the flood warning in effect until Saturday.

Read full story

Your dog needs a raise, you don't work for free why should they

Dogs are pretty simple creatures. They do what rewards them and don’t do things that don’t reward them. Now, sometimes what rewards your dog doesn’t always align with what you want them to do. In fact, there are probably five things you can think of that your dog loves to do that you would rather them not do and vice versa.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy