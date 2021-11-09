How money from the infrastructure bill will be used in Maryland, school board voting on revised academic calendar

(Harbor East Twitter)

Baltimore Update for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Baltimore County's White Marsh branch reopens today after renovations

The Baltimore County Public Library has made some improvements to its White Marsh branch to better serve the community by replacing the parking lot and sidewalks. The branch is now open and if you had any books on hold that you were not able to pick-up before they closed, all holds will stay on the shelfs for seven days after reopening.

Become a grant reviewer to contribute to how community violence intervention grants are used

Applications for community members to become a Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) Community Grant Reviewer are open. The grant reviewer application consists of four questions with additional demographic information recorded to ensure equity of voice in the review process. In October MONSE launched a grants portal to increase the capacity of community-based organizations co-producing public safety in each of Baltimore’s neighborhoods. City residents interested in becoming a grant reviewer should complete the four-question application.

Baltimore City public school board to vote on revised academic calendar for 2021-22

Today the Baltimore City Public School will hold its board meeting virtually at 5 p.m. At this meeting they will be voting on a proposed revision to the academic calendar for the current school year and a leadership program agreement. Public comment will be taken at this meeting, for more information on how to submit a comment go here. The link to join can be found below.

What the new bipartisan infrastructure bill will do for Maryland

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was recently passed in the House and President Biden has promised to sign into law will help improve the quality of life for Marylanders according to Governor Larry Hogan. Below is a breakdown of how the money from this bill will be distributed in Maryland.

Looking for your next great read for the Fall? The library has got what you need

The Baltimore County Public Library is hosting a virtual "Book Buzz" event. Librarians will share and discuss the must-read books of the season that you don’t want to miss. Registration closes one hour before the start of the program. A valid email address is needed at registration to send a Zoom link to the program 30 minutes before scheduled start.​​​

