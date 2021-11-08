Meeting on transition of control of the BPD to Baltimore City, Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal passed means more jobs

(Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Monday, November 8, 2021

Catch all the details about the CIAA Basketball Tournament coming to Baltimore in 2022

The CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament is headed to Charm City in Feb. 2022. President and CEO of Visit Baltimore, Al Hutchinson, and President of Bowie State University, Dr. Aminta H. Breaux, sat down with Aaron Dante, host of No Pix After Dark podcast to discuss the CIAA league and it coming to Baltimore.

Baltimore County Police Department share's tips for staying safe this winter

Since the sun sets by 5 p.m. there are a couple things the BCoPD wants everyone to remember:

Replace any outdoor lightbulbs around your home

Reset your lights that are on timers or sensors

If you have reflective gear, now is the time to start breaking it out

It's deer season so stay alert for deers during the early a.m. and late p.m. hours

Sharpen those public speaking skills

Ariel’s Bonafide Speaker Training is for you if you wish to enhance your professional growth, take your business to the next level, or you just want to be able to inspire, motivate and persuade other people to follow your lead. The training will be via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. tonight and is free to attend, all you have to do is register online to receive the link.

In case you missed it

This weekend President Biden announced that the House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-a-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill. This bill will create jobs, speed up the supply chain, make high-speed internet affordable everywhere, and will build out the first-ever national network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Public Schedule for Mayor Brandon M. Scott

5:30 P.M.: Mayor Scott will attend the second meeting of Baltimore's Local Control Advisory Board. The Local Control Advisory Board is a community-driven advisory board tasked with studying and making recommendations on issues related to the transition of control of the Baltimore Police Department from the State of Maryland to the City of Baltimore.

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the daily update.