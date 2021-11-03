Inner harbor ice rink is returning this month, Giant Food and MDOT are hiring

(Education Images/Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The ice rink is returning this month!

PNC Bank has been announced as the new sponsor of the Downtown Baltimore Inner Harbor Ice Rink. This partnership will allow the ice rink to open on November 12, after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. Just in time for the holiday season, now there will be festivities and experiences to enjoy at Inner Harbor as more events are brought back.

Giant Food and MDOT are hiring

Maryland Department of Labor is hosting a virtual job fair for Baltimore County & City transportation. The virtual job fair will be held today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested can see the full list of job fairs and join anytime between the hours the fair is going on.

If art education in public schools is important to you, this is the meeting to attend

There will be a virtual town hall today at 6 p.m. focused on art education in city schools. You can submit questions when you register to be answered by Dr. Sonja Santelises, CEO Baltimore City Public Schools, who will be present at the meeting. Learn about Baltimore City's Fine Arts Strategic Plan and what access to arts education looks like across the district.

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan

10:00 A.M.: Governor Hogan will chair the Board of Public Works (BPW) meeting at the Maryland State House in the Governor’s Reception Room. A live stream to view the Board of Public Works meeting can be found here. Members of the public who wish to speak in support or opposition to an item before the board may contact BPW staff here.

3:00 P.M.: Governor Hogan will provide a COVID-19 vaccine update in the Governor’s Reception Room at the State House. Watch the update live here.

In case you missed it

The Gardenville Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the week.

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the daily update.