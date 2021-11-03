Baltimore, MD

Inner harbor ice rink is returning this month, Giant Food and MDOT are hiring

Kaleah Mcilwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21POfm_0clEYovm00
(Education Images/Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The ice rink is returning this month!

PNC Bank has been announced as the new sponsor of the Downtown Baltimore Inner Harbor Ice Rink. This partnership will allow the ice rink to open on November 12, after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. Just in time for the holiday season, now there will be festivities and experiences to enjoy at Inner Harbor as more events are brought back.

Giant Food and MDOT are hiring

Maryland Department of Labor is hosting a virtual job fair for Baltimore County & City transportation. The virtual job fair will be held today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested can see the full list of job fairs and join anytime between the hours the fair is going on.

If art education in public schools is important to you, this is the meeting to attend

There will be a virtual town hall today at 6 p.m. focused on art education in city schools. You can submit questions when you register to be answered by Dr. Sonja Santelises, CEO Baltimore City Public Schools, who will be present at the meeting. Learn about Baltimore City's Fine Arts Strategic Plan and what access to arts education looks like across the district.

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan

10:00 A.M.: Governor Hogan will chair the Board of Public Works (BPW) meeting at the Maryland State House in the Governor’s Reception Room. A live stream to view the Board of Public Works meeting can be found here. Members of the public who wish to speak in support or opposition to an item before the board may contact BPW staff here.

3:00 P.M.: Governor Hogan will provide a COVID-19 vaccine update in the Governor’s Reception Room at the State House. Watch the update live here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i506g_0clEYovm00
(Office of Governor Larry Hogan)

In case you missed it

The Gardenville Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sv77f_0clEYovm00
(Baltimore Recs and Parks)

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the daily update.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living in and reporting on the Baltimore area. Find me on twitter!

Baltimore, MD
2510 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Baltimore County, MD

New Baltimore City public schools' academic calendar has early release days, new district maps promise fair elections

(Matt McClain/Getty Images) Baltimore City public schools have a new academic calendar. Changes to the academic calendar were approved at yesterday's school board meeting. The new calendar accounts for inclement weather recovery days, and incorporates a number of early release days for students and staff. The new calendar is available here.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

How to be prepared to evacuate your home in case of an emergency, job openings starting at $24 an hour

(Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images) Remember to do this one thing to be prepared in an emergency. For the month of November everyone is encouraged to collect supplies around your homes that you would need if you and your family had to evacuate immediately. Remember important items that may be overlooked when leaving your home in a disaster. Do1Thing is a 12-month program that makes it easy for you to prepare yourself, your family, and your community for emergencies or disasters.

Read full story
1 comments

Safely walk your dog this winter to avoid cracked paws and hypothermia

As the weather continues to drop there are a few things you need to prepare for this winter. Colder weather can be dangerous for walking dogs, and not only because people tend to want to walk them less.

Read full story
Maryland State

How money from the infrastructure bill will be used in Maryland, school board voting on revised academic calendar

Baltimore County's White Marsh branch reopens today after renovations. The Baltimore County Public Library has made some improvements to its White Marsh branch to better serve the community by replacing the parking lot and sidewalks. The branch is now open and if you had any books on hold that you were not able to pick-up before they closed, all holds will stay on the shelfs for seven days after reopening.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Meeting on transition of control of the BPD to Baltimore City, Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal passed means more jobs

Catch all the details about the CIAA Basketball Tournament coming to Baltimore in 2022. The CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament is headed to Charm City in Feb. 2022. President and CEO of Visit Baltimore, Al Hutchinson, and President of Bowie State University, Dr. Aminta H. Breaux, sat down with Aaron Dante, host of No Pix After Dark podcast to discuss the CIAA league and it coming to Baltimore.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Housing for the homeless is underway, daylight-saving time is coming to an end

Project Opportunity is offering a training program designed to help military veterans start their own small business or expand their current business. Over 250 veterans have successfully completed Project Opportunity since its launch in 2010. Spouses, including those with independent businesses, are welcome to attend also. If you're interested in learning more join their webinar at 10 a.m.

Read full story
6 comments
Baltimore, MD

Tailgate and cheer on the Ravens, children aged 5-11 can start receiving Covid-19 vaccine next week

(Mark Goldman/Getty Images) Baltimore Recreation and Parks has partnered with Next Phase Cafe to host tailgates this football season at the Canton Waterfront. Today the tailgate will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to cheer on the Ravens versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Read full story

From howling to destroying furniture, expert gives pointers for dealing with your dog’s separation anxiety

At the start of the lockdown many people were all alone and there was little information about the virus. Loneliness, anxiety, and depression were all things many people felt during such tough times and as a result of this many people sought companionship.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Free produce boxes available all November, Baltimore is receiving $641 million for Covid-19 recovery

(Robert Knopes/Getty Images) Get fresh produce boxes weekly for free all November long. Free produce boxes with healthy fruits and vegetables are available to all Baltimoreans, including our neighbors experiencing housing insecurity. There are multiple locations all over Baltimore that will be giving out the produce boxes. You can find the dates and times here.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Virtual job fair is happening today in Baltimore, public schedule for Mayor Brandon M. Scott

(Tom Williams/Getty Images) If you are looking for a job in Baltimore, Maryland then this is perfect for you. This virtual job fair starts at 11 a.m. and registration is free. At the job fair you will have the chance to interview with multiple recruiters from Baltimore's top employers on the spot. Here's a video to walk you through how the virtual job fair works.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

There's a flood warning in affect in areas like Harbor East and Canton, and more happening today in Baltimore

High tidal water that was brought in by Hurricane Isabel flooded the inner harbor of Baltimore on September 19, 2003.(Alex Wong/Getty Images) Drive safe and beware of the flood warning in effect until Saturday.

Read full story

Your dog needs a raise, you don't work for free why should they

Dogs are pretty simple creatures. They do what rewards them and don’t do things that don’t reward them. Now, sometimes what rewards your dog doesn’t always align with what you want them to do. In fact, there are probably five things you can think of that your dog loves to do that you would rather them not do and vice versa.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Hear the Mayor's plans to protect Baltimore's legacy homeowners, and more happening today in Baltimore

Charm City Trivia is going to be at Pizza Di Joey's at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. Charm City Trivia is a live trivia game show company that operates at locations all over Maryland. Many restaurants have them host trivia nights where you can win prizes and free food and drinks. Visit Pizza Di Joey's today for a chance to win a gift card for some authentic New York style, brick-oven pizza.

Read full story
3 comments

No more begging at the table with simple prevention methods for your dog

If there’s two things that go hand-in-hand, it’s dogs and begging at the table. Dogs love food just as much as, maybe even more than, people do. Therefore, they will always jump at the opportunity to have some, which more often than not results in them sniffing and whining at your feet for a bite of what's on your plate.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Fall is here and so is leaf collection season, and more happening today in Baltimore

SNF Parkway Theater where the annual Maryland Film Festival is held is hosting a special preview screening of Attica. The documentary is a look at the 1971 uprising at the Attica correctional facility in Attica, NY, where 1,200 inmates seized the maximum-security prison yard and held over three dozen hostages for days demanding better treatment. Director Stanley Nelson will be in attendance and will do a question and answer session following the screening. Seats are available for reserve with the code "Atticageneral," and please note the code is case sensitive.

Read full story

Consumers will no longer buy from brands that don’t represent their identity in their advertising

The pandemic caused consumers to shift their expectations more rapidly than ever seen before. People began to reevaluate their responsibilities and priorities when it came to where they worked, who they knew, and the products they bought.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

You can now mix and match the vaccine booster shot, BCoPD has a new anti-violence campaign, "Stop & Think"

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Baltimore City Public Schools will have a board meeting that is open to the public. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be virtual. The public can watch live via YouTube or listen by dialing in. The meetings are a great way to stay in the know about what is going on in the public school system and make any suggestions you have heard.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

The B and P tunnel and Penn Station are getting a new look, and more happening today in Baltimore

Baltimore Updates for Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24, 2021. This weekend is Baltimore's 33rd annual open studio tour. This annual city-wide event brings together professional artists and the general public, giving art lovers, students, art collectors, and creative influencers the opportunity to visit, meet, engage, purchase, and get a glimpse into the studios of some of Baltimore City’s most vibrant artists.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

A poetry competition with a $10,000 prize, and more happening today in Baltimore

Free Fall Baltimore is here and this weekend is Sustainable Fashion Weekend. Events will be happening from Friday to Sunday, ending with a fashion show followed by a panel discussion with sustainable fashion boutiques. Free Fall Baltimore is held each October and showcases the importance of the arts with free concerts, dance and theater performances, festivals, lectures, workshops, art exhibitions, and special events.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy