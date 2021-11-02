From howling to destroying furniture, expert gives pointers for dealing with your dog’s separation anxiety

Kaleah Mcilwain

At the start of the lockdown many people were all alone and there was little information about the virus. Loneliness, anxiety, and depression were all things many people felt during such tough times and as a result of this many people sought companionship.

Animal shelters, humane rescue groups, and adoption agencies saw an overwhelming increase in pet adoptions during this time.

“They’re going like hot cakes,” said an operator of an animal shelter in Maryland.

Findings from a recent study by the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) showed that people believe that their companion animals positively influenced their lives during the pandemic. It also showed that those who interacted with their pets more were those who felt lonelier and had poor well-being.

People who before the pandemic didn’t have the time to adopt a pet, now had the time to do so.

However, pet ownership is not without its challenges. As restrictions lifted many people worried about the welfare of their animals, mainly how they would cope with the separation once they returned to work.

Separation anxiety is when your pet exhibits extreme stress from the time you leave them alone until you return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySCVr_0ckRX10100
(Getty Images)

Signs of Separation Anxiety

1. Excessive barking, whining, crying, and howling.

2. Chewing or destroying floors, walls, and doors, particularly around entrances.

3. Frantic attempts to escape, sometimes to the point of self-harm.

4. Soiling (especially when the dog is otherwise housetrained).

5. Getting anxious well before the owner leaves.

Dogs have been bred to want to be with us. They are companion animals, so it’s no surprise when you walk out the door, they are terrified, says Kathleen McClure, a certified professional trainer and behavior consultant, and separation anxiety pro.

There are two different types of separation anxiety: a dog that doesn’t like being left alone at all and a dog that doesn’t want their owner to leave them.

“Fear is fear and if a dog is exhibiting any type of fear I would offer to their family members that we need to help the dog feel more comfortable,” McClure expressed.

As a fear free certified trainer, McClure’s website “The Happier Dog,” offers positive reinforcement training solutions for dogs' unwanted behaviors.

When you recognize or have suspicions that your dog has separation anxiety there are some things to do right away. First, get a camera on them so you can see what they are doing when you leave and can identify exactly what triggers them.

“Separation anxiety is a panic disorder. It is critical to always work at dogs’ individual pace, with the goal of the dog not feeling the fear again,” shared McClure.

Next, you see what your dog is comfortable with and start there. If they are comfortable with you walking towards the door but not putting your hand on the door knob, that’s your starting point.

This is a time where slow and steady wins the race, McClure says. It’s very small incremental steps you take to work up to the dog being comfortable with you eventually making it out of the house and leaving them alone for possibly four to six hours a day.

Lastly, it’s important to keep track of the progress. At any point your dog shows fear in the process, you go back a step and make sure the dog is comfortable before moving on again.

It's a long process and becomes a challenge for the humans and sometimes requires family and friends to get involved so the dog isn’t left alone.

While it may be tempting to put your dog in a crate and let them cry it out, that is not the answer because it doesn’t heal the dog and that’s what needs to be done so the dog learns they are ok, McClure says.

Also, if your dog displays signs of separation anxiety, McClure does not recommend assuming your dog will grow out of it on its own.

“A lot of times we think that a still dog, or a quiet dog, is an okay dog, a dog that’s comfortable--that’s not always the case,” she says. “A lot of times the dog looks fine but instead they’ve completely shut down. They’re in a state of learned helplessness.”

Separation anxiety is very real for dogs and helping them to not experience the fear they feel requires lots of dedication. Can someone do it on their own without seeking out a professional? Yes.

Would McClure recommend someone do it on their own?

“Yes it’s possible to do it by yourself. But it's also possible for me to change my own sink, it’s also possible for me to fill out my own tax return, it’s also possible for me to be my own accountant,” she says. “Is it advisable? Are you going to get the best product? Anything is possible. But should we? No.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living in and reporting on the Baltimore area. Find me on twitter!

Baltimore, MD
2489 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Housing for the homeless is underway, daylight-saving time is coming to an end

Project Opportunity is offering a training program designed to help military veterans start their own small business or expand their current business. Over 250 veterans have successfully completed Project Opportunity since its launch in 2010. Spouses, including those with independent businesses, are welcome to attend also. If you're interested in learning more join their webinar at 10 a.m.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Tailgate and cheer on the Ravens, children aged 5-11 can start receiving Covid-19 vaccine next week

(Mark Goldman/Getty Images) Baltimore Recreation and Parks has partnered with Next Phase Cafe to host tailgates this football season at the Canton Waterfront. Today the tailgate will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to cheer on the Ravens versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Read full story
Baltimore County, MD

Inner harbor ice rink is returning this month, Giant Food and MDOT are hiring

(Education Images/Getty Images) PNC Bank has been announced as the new sponsor of the Downtown Baltimore Inner Harbor Ice Rink. This partnership will allow the ice rink to open on November 12, after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. Just in time for the holiday season, now there will be festivities and experiences to enjoy at Inner Harbor as more events are brought back.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Free produce boxes available all November, Baltimore is receiving $641 million for Covid-19 recovery

(Robert Knopes/Getty Images) Get fresh produce boxes weekly for free all November long. Free produce boxes with healthy fruits and vegetables are available to all Baltimoreans, including our neighbors experiencing housing insecurity. There are multiple locations all over Baltimore that will be giving out the produce boxes. You can find the dates and times here.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Virtual job fair is happening today in Baltimore, public schedule for Mayor Brandon M. Scott

(Tom Williams/Getty Images) If you are looking for a job in Baltimore, Maryland then this is perfect for you. This virtual job fair starts at 11 a.m. and registration is free. At the job fair you will have the chance to interview with multiple recruiters from Baltimore's top employers on the spot. Here's a video to walk you through how the virtual job fair works.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

There's a flood warning in affect in areas like Harbor East and Canton, and more happening today in Baltimore

High tidal water that was brought in by Hurricane Isabel flooded the inner harbor of Baltimore on September 19, 2003.(Alex Wong/Getty Images) Drive safe and beware of the flood warning in effect until Saturday.

Read full story

Your dog needs a raise, you don't work for free why should they

Dogs are pretty simple creatures. They do what rewards them and don’t do things that don’t reward them. Now, sometimes what rewards your dog doesn’t always align with what you want them to do. In fact, there are probably five things you can think of that your dog loves to do that you would rather them not do and vice versa.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Hear the Mayor's plans to protect Baltimore's legacy homeowners, and more happening today in Baltimore

Charm City Trivia is going to be at Pizza Di Joey's at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. Charm City Trivia is a live trivia game show company that operates at locations all over Maryland. Many restaurants have them host trivia nights where you can win prizes and free food and drinks. Visit Pizza Di Joey's today for a chance to win a gift card for some authentic New York style, brick-oven pizza.

Read full story
3 comments

No more begging at the table with simple prevention methods for your dog

If there’s two things that go hand-in-hand, it’s dogs and begging at the table. Dogs love food just as much as, maybe even more than, people do. Therefore, they will always jump at the opportunity to have some, which more often than not results in them sniffing and whining at your feet for a bite of what's on your plate.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Fall is here and so is leaf collection season, and more happening today in Baltimore

SNF Parkway Theater where the annual Maryland Film Festival is held is hosting a special preview screening of Attica. The documentary is a look at the 1971 uprising at the Attica correctional facility in Attica, NY, where 1,200 inmates seized the maximum-security prison yard and held over three dozen hostages for days demanding better treatment. Director Stanley Nelson will be in attendance and will do a question and answer session following the screening. Seats are available for reserve with the code "Atticageneral," and please note the code is case sensitive.

Read full story

Consumers will no longer buy from brands that don’t represent their identity in their advertising

The pandemic caused consumers to shift their expectations more rapidly than ever seen before. People began to reevaluate their responsibilities and priorities when it came to where they worked, who they knew, and the products they bought.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

You can now mix and match the vaccine booster shot, BCoPD has a new anti-violence campaign, "Stop & Think"

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Baltimore City Public Schools will have a board meeting that is open to the public. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be virtual. The public can watch live via YouTube or listen by dialing in. The meetings are a great way to stay in the know about what is going on in the public school system and make any suggestions you have heard.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

The B and P tunnel and Penn Station are getting a new look, and more happening today in Baltimore

Baltimore Updates for Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24, 2021. This weekend is Baltimore's 33rd annual open studio tour. This annual city-wide event brings together professional artists and the general public, giving art lovers, students, art collectors, and creative influencers the opportunity to visit, meet, engage, purchase, and get a glimpse into the studios of some of Baltimore City’s most vibrant artists.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

A poetry competition with a $10,000 prize, and more happening today in Baltimore

Free Fall Baltimore is here and this weekend is Sustainable Fashion Weekend. Events will be happening from Friday to Sunday, ending with a fashion show followed by a panel discussion with sustainable fashion boutiques. Free Fall Baltimore is held each October and showcases the importance of the arts with free concerts, dance and theater performances, festivals, lectures, workshops, art exhibitions, and special events.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Doubling down on health and safety, cleaning up the streets, Black Pride Week, and more in Baltimore

(Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images) Get ready to clean the streets for the annual fall cleanup 🍂. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's annual Fall cleanup day to make Baltimore streets cleaner is happening again, on October 23. Registration is open now and bags will be available to pick up for two more days (check the post for locations). All you do is pickup your bags, clean where you live, and dispose of them yourself or you can drop them off.

Read full story
7 comments
Baltimore, MD

$150 million initiative to refund the police, three tax credits to be reauthorized, and more in Baltimore

(Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) State and local police agencies are set to receive $120 million from Governor Larry Hogan's Re-Fund The Police Initiative. This money will increase local police aid, fund salary increases and salary bonuses. The initiative is allocating $150 million in total to increase support for law enforcement, crime control, and victim protection efforts. This is one of multiple announcements that Governor Hogan will make in the coming weeks in the state's efforts to support police and make neighborhoods safer.

Read full story
1 comments

Should you declare your gender pronouns even if you don't identify as LGBTQ?

Words are a powerful tool that everyone uses every day to communicate, characterize, and describe the things around them. When someone refers to a place or an object they use the proper term to identify it. When it comes to identifying people, they want to be properly identified, as well.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Stop mispronouncing your coworkers name, correct microaggressions at work

Microaggressions take place whether you work in person or virtually. They are a form of discrimination that occurs when someone's comment or action expresses prejudice toward a marginalized group.

Read full story
6 comments

Companies leading in diversity and inclusion

Corporate America has been known to suffer from a lack of diversity and inclusion, but in today’s society that is no longer acceptable. Workplace diversity and inclusion have been a hot topic for years, especially in 2020 at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. During that time companies began to release their diversity numbers and employees held employers accountable to live up to their pledges to be more inclusive.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy