Free produce boxes available all November, Baltimore is receiving $641 million for Covid-19 recovery

(Robert Knopes/Getty Images)

Baltimore Update for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Get fresh produce boxes weekly for free all November long

Free produce boxes with healthy fruits and vegetables are available to all Baltimoreans, including our neighbors experiencing housing insecurity. There are multiple locations all over Baltimore that will be giving out the produce boxes. You can find the dates and times here.

Make sure your kids are getting the best education

Baltimore City Public Schools, Teaching and Learning Committee is meeting today from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. At the meeting they will be discussing programs, opportunities, and funding for improving Baltimore's youth education such as the AVID Center. This contract will be up for approval and would provide professional learning for educators to close opportunity gaps and improve college and career readiness for high school and middle school students. The meeting is open to the public to listen in or watch on your computer.

The Baltimore County Public Library is here to help you get a job

Today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the library will be hosting its "Ask a Career Coach: Resume Review." You can bring in your resume for a free consultation with a Jewish Community Services (JCS) counselor at the Pikesville branch. Walk-ins are welcome and there is no registration necessary. Sessions are held on the first Tuesday of each month.

(Coyle Studios)

What you may have missed

Baltimore is receiving $641 million from the federal government to help recover from the pandemic. Last night the Office of Baltimore City Council held a meeting where they voted on legislation backed by a majority of the council to require monthly financial disclosures, key performance indicators to gauge the return on investment, quarterly briefings, equity assessments and annual reports, all to make sure the money is invested properly.

Did you know?

November is Maryland Emancipation Month. Maryland is proud to celebrate this pivotal moment in history by dedicating the month of November to the emancipation of all African American Marylanders. You can celebrate by visiting the Banneker-Douglass Museum's new exhibit, "Freedom Bound: Runaways of the Chesapeake." The exhibit is currently on view until March 1, 2022.

(Banneker-Douglass Museum)

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the daily update.