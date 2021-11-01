Virtual job fair is happening today in Baltimore, public schedule for Mayor Brandon M. Scott

(Tom Williams/Getty Images)

Baltimore Updates for Monday, November 1, 2021

Hope everyone had a happy and safe Halloween!

DiversityX is hosting a job fair in Baltimore

If you are looking for a job in Baltimore, Maryland then this is perfect for you. This virtual job fair starts at 11 a.m. and registration is free. At the job fair you will have the chance to interview with multiple recruiters from Baltimore's top employers on the spot. Here's a video to walk you through how the virtual job fair works.

Post a picture for a chance to win $1,000 for your favorite charity

Freedom Federal Credit Union is having its fourth annual #FreedomToHelpChallenge, inspired by the giving season and the Credit Union Philosophy of "people helping people." Accepting submissions from November 1-December 9, this is a six-week social media challenge that is open to the general public. Individuals, businesses, and local non-profits are welcome to post pictures and accompanying stories of Harford or Baltimore County-based volunteerism for the chance to win a $1,000 philanthropic gift to their local charity of choice among other weekly prizes.

The Baltimore County Public Library is getting a new look

Beginning today, work has began on replacing the parking lot and sidewalks at the White Marsh Branch. The branch and its book drop are closed through November 8. Customers may visit nearby Perry Hall or Rosedale branches.

Dance for health and wellness

The Baltimore County Public Library is hosting a virtual dance workshop. There will be a series of fun, invigorating and restorative dance exercises and step patterns designed to gently stretch the body, improve coordination, breathing, memory, cardio and balance all while moving to uplifting, motivating music. It starts at 10 a.m. and will last one hour. Dance routines are designed for all levels, the space used is minimal, and dance experience is not necessary. Registration closes one hour before the start of the program. A valid email address is needed at registration to send a Zoom link to the program 30 minutes before scheduled start.​​​

Public Schedule for Mayor Brandon M. Scott

10:30 A.M. -- Parks & People Foundation Ribbon Cutting for Two New Liberty Elementary School Playgrounds

Mayor Scott will attend the ribbon cutting hosted by the Parks & People Foundation for two new playgrounds at Liberty Elementary School located at Liberty Elementary School, 3901 Maine Ave, Baltimore, MD 21207.

