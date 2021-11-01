Baltimore, MD

Virtual job fair is happening today in Baltimore, public schedule for Mayor Brandon M. Scott

Kaleah Mcilwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447nCM_0ciuUomj00
(Tom Williams/Getty Images)

Baltimore Updates for Monday, November 1, 2021

Hope everyone had a happy and safe Halloween!

DiversityX is hosting a job fair in Baltimore

If you are looking for a job in Baltimore, Maryland then this is perfect for you. This virtual job fair starts at 11 a.m. and registration is free. At the job fair you will have the chance to interview with multiple recruiters from Baltimore's top employers on the spot. Here's a video to walk you through how the virtual job fair works.

Post a picture for a chance to win $1,000 for your favorite charity

Freedom Federal Credit Union is having its fourth annual #FreedomToHelpChallenge, inspired by the giving season and the Credit Union Philosophy of "people helping people." Accepting submissions from November 1-December 9, this is a six-week social media challenge that is open to the general public. Individuals, businesses, and local non-profits are welcome to post pictures and accompanying stories of Harford or Baltimore County-based volunteerism for the chance to win a $1,000 philanthropic gift to their local charity of choice among other weekly prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6Y3j_0ciuUomj00
(Freedom Federal Credit Union)

The Baltimore County Public Library is getting a new look

Beginning today, work has began on replacing the parking lot and sidewalks at the White Marsh Branch. The branch and its book drop are closed through November 8. Customers may visit nearby Perry Hall or Rosedale branches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IgqD_0ciuUomj00
(Baltimore County Public Library)

Dance for health and wellness

The Baltimore County Public Library is hosting a virtual dance workshop. There will be a series of fun, invigorating and restorative dance exercises and step patterns designed to gently stretch the body, improve coordination, breathing, memory, cardio and balance all while moving to uplifting, motivating music. It starts at 10 a.m. and will last one hour. Dance routines are designed for all levels, the space used is minimal, and dance experience is not necessary. Registration closes one hour before the start of the program. A valid email address is needed at registration to send a Zoom link to the program 30 minutes before scheduled start.​​​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrDf9_0ciuUomj00
(The Baltimore County Public Library)

Public Schedule for Mayor Brandon M. Scott

10:30 A.M. -- Parks & People Foundation Ribbon Cutting for Two New Liberty Elementary School Playgrounds

Mayor Scott will attend the ribbon cutting hosted by the Parks & People Foundation for two new playgrounds at Liberty Elementary School located at Liberty Elementary School, 3901 Maine Ave, Baltimore, MD 21207.

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something coming up that you would like included? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the daily update.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living in and reporting on the Baltimore area. Find me on twitter!

Baltimore, MD
2497 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

How money from the infrastructure bill will be used in Maryland, school board voting on revised academic calendar

Baltimore County's White Marsh branch reopens today after renovations. The Baltimore County Public Library has made some improvements to its White Marsh branch to better serve the community by replacing the parking lot and sidewalks. The branch is now open and if you had any books on hold that you were not able to pick-up before they closed, all holds will stay on the shelfs for seven days after reopening.

Read full story
3 comments
Baltimore, MD

Meeting on transition of control of the BPD to Baltimore City, Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal passed means more jobs

Catch all the details about the CIAA Basketball Tournament coming to Baltimore in 2022. The CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament is headed to Charm City in Feb. 2022. President and CEO of Visit Baltimore, Al Hutchinson, and President of Bowie State University, Dr. Aminta H. Breaux, sat down with Aaron Dante, host of No Pix After Dark podcast to discuss the CIAA league and it coming to Baltimore.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Housing for the homeless is underway, daylight-saving time is coming to an end

Project Opportunity is offering a training program designed to help military veterans start their own small business or expand their current business. Over 250 veterans have successfully completed Project Opportunity since its launch in 2010. Spouses, including those with independent businesses, are welcome to attend also. If you're interested in learning more join their webinar at 10 a.m.

Read full story
6 comments
Baltimore, MD

Tailgate and cheer on the Ravens, children aged 5-11 can start receiving Covid-19 vaccine next week

(Mark Goldman/Getty Images) Baltimore Recreation and Parks has partnered with Next Phase Cafe to host tailgates this football season at the Canton Waterfront. Today the tailgate will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to cheer on the Ravens versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Read full story
Baltimore County, MD

Inner harbor ice rink is returning this month, Giant Food and MDOT are hiring

(Education Images/Getty Images) PNC Bank has been announced as the new sponsor of the Downtown Baltimore Inner Harbor Ice Rink. This partnership will allow the ice rink to open on November 12, after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. Just in time for the holiday season, now there will be festivities and experiences to enjoy at Inner Harbor as more events are brought back.

Read full story

From howling to destroying furniture, expert gives pointers for dealing with your dog’s separation anxiety

At the start of the lockdown many people were all alone and there was little information about the virus. Loneliness, anxiety, and depression were all things many people felt during such tough times and as a result of this many people sought companionship.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Free produce boxes available all November, Baltimore is receiving $641 million for Covid-19 recovery

(Robert Knopes/Getty Images) Get fresh produce boxes weekly for free all November long. Free produce boxes with healthy fruits and vegetables are available to all Baltimoreans, including our neighbors experiencing housing insecurity. There are multiple locations all over Baltimore that will be giving out the produce boxes. You can find the dates and times here.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

There's a flood warning in affect in areas like Harbor East and Canton, and more happening today in Baltimore

High tidal water that was brought in by Hurricane Isabel flooded the inner harbor of Baltimore on September 19, 2003.(Alex Wong/Getty Images) Drive safe and beware of the flood warning in effect until Saturday.

Read full story

Your dog needs a raise, you don't work for free why should they

Dogs are pretty simple creatures. They do what rewards them and don’t do things that don’t reward them. Now, sometimes what rewards your dog doesn’t always align with what you want them to do. In fact, there are probably five things you can think of that your dog loves to do that you would rather them not do and vice versa.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Hear the Mayor's plans to protect Baltimore's legacy homeowners, and more happening today in Baltimore

Charm City Trivia is going to be at Pizza Di Joey's at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. Charm City Trivia is a live trivia game show company that operates at locations all over Maryland. Many restaurants have them host trivia nights where you can win prizes and free food and drinks. Visit Pizza Di Joey's today for a chance to win a gift card for some authentic New York style, brick-oven pizza.

Read full story
3 comments

No more begging at the table with simple prevention methods for your dog

If there’s two things that go hand-in-hand, it’s dogs and begging at the table. Dogs love food just as much as, maybe even more than, people do. Therefore, they will always jump at the opportunity to have some, which more often than not results in them sniffing and whining at your feet for a bite of what's on your plate.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Fall is here and so is leaf collection season, and more happening today in Baltimore

SNF Parkway Theater where the annual Maryland Film Festival is held is hosting a special preview screening of Attica. The documentary is a look at the 1971 uprising at the Attica correctional facility in Attica, NY, where 1,200 inmates seized the maximum-security prison yard and held over three dozen hostages for days demanding better treatment. Director Stanley Nelson will be in attendance and will do a question and answer session following the screening. Seats are available for reserve with the code "Atticageneral," and please note the code is case sensitive.

Read full story

Consumers will no longer buy from brands that don’t represent their identity in their advertising

The pandemic caused consumers to shift their expectations more rapidly than ever seen before. People began to reevaluate their responsibilities and priorities when it came to where they worked, who they knew, and the products they bought.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

You can now mix and match the vaccine booster shot, BCoPD has a new anti-violence campaign, "Stop & Think"

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Baltimore City Public Schools will have a board meeting that is open to the public. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be virtual. The public can watch live via YouTube or listen by dialing in. The meetings are a great way to stay in the know about what is going on in the public school system and make any suggestions you have heard.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

The B and P tunnel and Penn Station are getting a new look, and more happening today in Baltimore

Baltimore Updates for Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24, 2021. This weekend is Baltimore's 33rd annual open studio tour. This annual city-wide event brings together professional artists and the general public, giving art lovers, students, art collectors, and creative influencers the opportunity to visit, meet, engage, purchase, and get a glimpse into the studios of some of Baltimore City’s most vibrant artists.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

A poetry competition with a $10,000 prize, and more happening today in Baltimore

Free Fall Baltimore is here and this weekend is Sustainable Fashion Weekend. Events will be happening from Friday to Sunday, ending with a fashion show followed by a panel discussion with sustainable fashion boutiques. Free Fall Baltimore is held each October and showcases the importance of the arts with free concerts, dance and theater performances, festivals, lectures, workshops, art exhibitions, and special events.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Doubling down on health and safety, cleaning up the streets, Black Pride Week, and more in Baltimore

(Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images) Get ready to clean the streets for the annual fall cleanup 🍂. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's annual Fall cleanup day to make Baltimore streets cleaner is happening again, on October 23. Registration is open now and bags will be available to pick up for two more days (check the post for locations). All you do is pickup your bags, clean where you live, and dispose of them yourself or you can drop them off.

Read full story
7 comments
Baltimore, MD

$150 million initiative to refund the police, three tax credits to be reauthorized, and more in Baltimore

(Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) State and local police agencies are set to receive $120 million from Governor Larry Hogan's Re-Fund The Police Initiative. This money will increase local police aid, fund salary increases and salary bonuses. The initiative is allocating $150 million in total to increase support for law enforcement, crime control, and victim protection efforts. This is one of multiple announcements that Governor Hogan will make in the coming weeks in the state's efforts to support police and make neighborhoods safer.

Read full story
1 comments

Should you declare your gender pronouns even if you don't identify as LGBTQ?

Words are a powerful tool that everyone uses every day to communicate, characterize, and describe the things around them. When someone refers to a place or an object they use the proper term to identify it. When it comes to identifying people, they want to be properly identified, as well.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy