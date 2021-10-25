Baltimore, MD

The B and P tunnel and Penn Station are getting a new look, and more happening today in Baltimore

Kaleah Mcilwain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzXCV_0caKMa9700
(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Baltimore Updates for Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24, 2021

Check out some cool art studios around town

This weekend is Baltimore's 33rd annual open studio tour. This annual city-wide event brings together professional artists and the general public, giving art lovers, students, art collectors, and creative influencers the opportunity to visit, meet, engage, purchase, and get a glimpse into the studios of some of Baltimore City’s most vibrant artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAYRU_0caKMa9700
(Free Fall Baltimore)

You or someone you know looking to buy a used car? You're in luck

The Baltimore County Public Library is hosting a virtual event on "How to Buy a Used Car," this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Chaya Milchtein of Mechanic Shoppe Femme will walk you through the car buying process to help you get the best deal on the best car for you. Registration closes one hour before the start of the program. A valid email address is needed at registration to send a Zoom link to the program 30 minutes before scheduled start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNjE6_0caKMa9700
(The Baltimore County Public Library)

Say bye to train delays and hello to a new Penn Station

The B and P tunnel connecting Baltimore to Washington DC and Virginia will undergo construction to help alleviate the frequent train delays the AMTRAK and MARC trains experience there. Along with this remodeling, Baltimore's Penn Station will also undergo a transformative project to modernize the station.

It's not too late to get your comments in and ensure affordable housing for all

As a part of Baltimore's inclusionary housing requirements to make units affordable that otherwise would not have been, they are seeking public comment now through October 30, 2021 on the Interim Report. All comments will be taken into consideration when developing recommendations for revised Inclusionary Housing legislation.

Missed President Biden's townhall in Baltimore? Here's a snippet

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something that I missed? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the next update.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living in and reporting on the Baltimore area. Find me on twitter!

Baltimore, MD
2446 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

From howling to destroying furniture, expert gives pointers for dealing with your dog’s separation anxiety

At the start of the lockdown many people were all alone and there was little information about the virus. Loneliness, anxiety, and depression were all things many people felt during such tough times and as a result of this many people sought companionship.

Read full story

Free produce boxes available all November, Baltimore is receiving $641 million for Covid-19 recovery

(Robert Knopes/Getty Images) Get fresh produce boxes weekly for free all November long. Free produce boxes with healthy fruits and vegetables are available to all Baltimoreans, including our neighbors experiencing housing insecurity. There are multiple locations all over Baltimore that will be giving out the produce boxes. You can find the dates and times here.

Read full story
1 comments

Virtual job fair is happening today in Baltimore, public schedule for Mayor Brandon M. Scott

(Tom Williams/Getty Images) If you are looking for a job in Baltimore, Maryland then this is perfect for you. This virtual job fair starts at 11 a.m. and registration is free. At the job fair you will have the chance to interview with multiple recruiters from Baltimore's top employers on the spot. Here's a video to walk you through how the virtual job fair works.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

There's a flood warning in affect in areas like Harbor East and Canton, and more happening today in Baltimore

High tidal water that was brought in by Hurricane Isabel flooded the inner harbor of Baltimore on September 19, 2003.(Alex Wong/Getty Images) Drive safe and beware of the flood warning in effect until Saturday.

Read full story

Your dog needs a raise, you don't work for free why should they

Dogs are pretty simple creatures. They do what rewards them and don’t do things that don’t reward them. Now, sometimes what rewards your dog doesn’t always align with what you want them to do. In fact, there are probably five things you can think of that your dog loves to do that you would rather them not do and vice versa.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Hear the Mayor's plans to protect Baltimore's legacy homeowners, and more happening today in Baltimore

Charm City Trivia is going to be at Pizza Di Joey's at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. Charm City Trivia is a live trivia game show company that operates at locations all over Maryland. Many restaurants have them host trivia nights where you can win prizes and free food and drinks. Visit Pizza Di Joey's today for a chance to win a gift card for some authentic New York style, brick-oven pizza.

Read full story
3 comments

No more begging at the table with simple prevention methods for your dog

If there’s two things that go hand-in-hand, it’s dogs and begging at the table. Dogs love food just as much as, maybe even more than, people do. Therefore, they will always jump at the opportunity to have some, which more often than not results in them sniffing and whining at your feet for a bite of what's on your plate.

Read full story
5 comments
Baltimore, MD

Fall is here and so is leaf collection season, and more happening today in Baltimore

SNF Parkway Theater where the annual Maryland Film Festival is held is hosting a special preview screening of Attica. The documentary is a look at the 1971 uprising at the Attica correctional facility in Attica, NY, where 1,200 inmates seized the maximum-security prison yard and held over three dozen hostages for days demanding better treatment. Director Stanley Nelson will be in attendance and will do a question and answer session following the screening. Seats are available for reserve with the code "Atticageneral," and please note the code is case sensitive.

Read full story

Consumers will no longer buy from brands that don’t represent their identity in their advertising

The pandemic caused consumers to shift their expectations more rapidly than ever seen before. People began to reevaluate their responsibilities and priorities when it came to where they worked, who they knew, and the products they bought.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

You can now mix and match the vaccine booster shot, BCoPD has a new anti-violence campaign, "Stop & Think"

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Baltimore City Public Schools will have a board meeting that is open to the public. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be virtual. The public can watch live via YouTube or listen by dialing in. The meetings are a great way to stay in the know about what is going on in the public school system and make any suggestions you have heard.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

A poetry competition with a $10,000 prize, and more happening today in Baltimore

Free Fall Baltimore is here and this weekend is Sustainable Fashion Weekend. Events will be happening from Friday to Sunday, ending with a fashion show followed by a panel discussion with sustainable fashion boutiques. Free Fall Baltimore is held each October and showcases the importance of the arts with free concerts, dance and theater performances, festivals, lectures, workshops, art exhibitions, and special events.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Doubling down on health and safety, cleaning up the streets, Black Pride Week, and more in Baltimore

(Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images) Get ready to clean the streets for the annual fall cleanup 🍂. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's annual Fall cleanup day to make Baltimore streets cleaner is happening again, on October 23. Registration is open now and bags will be available to pick up for two more days (check the post for locations). All you do is pickup your bags, clean where you live, and dispose of them yourself or you can drop them off.

Read full story
7 comments
Baltimore, MD

$150 million initiative to refund the police, three tax credits to be reauthorized, and more in Baltimore

(Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) State and local police agencies are set to receive $120 million from Governor Larry Hogan's Re-Fund The Police Initiative. This money will increase local police aid, fund salary increases and salary bonuses. The initiative is allocating $150 million in total to increase support for law enforcement, crime control, and victim protection efforts. This is one of multiple announcements that Governor Hogan will make in the coming weeks in the state's efforts to support police and make neighborhoods safer.

Read full story
1 comments

Should you declare your gender pronouns even if you don't identify as LGBTQ?

Words are a powerful tool that everyone uses every day to communicate, characterize, and describe the things around them. When someone refers to a place or an object they use the proper term to identify it. When it comes to identifying people, they want to be properly identified, as well.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Stop mispronouncing your coworkers name, correct microaggressions at work

Microaggressions take place whether you work in person or virtually. They are a form of discrimination that occurs when someone's comment or action expresses prejudice toward a marginalized group.

Read full story
6 comments

Companies leading in diversity and inclusion

Corporate America has been known to suffer from a lack of diversity and inclusion, but in today’s society that is no longer acceptable. Workplace diversity and inclusion have been a hot topic for years, especially in 2020 at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. During that time companies began to release their diversity numbers and employees held employers accountable to live up to their pledges to be more inclusive.

Read full story

Don't fall for these six common myths about dogs and cats

No questions about it, cats and dogs are the most common house pets and have been for as long as anyone can remember. While most people prefer one four-legged friend over the other, there is something dogs and cats have in common--there are a bunch of myths about them.

Read full story

The student loan debt crisis has reached over $1.5 trillion – how you could still save on your principal

Student loan debt is an enormous burden that typically takes at least 10 years to repay. There is over $1.5 trillion in student loan debt in the United States, making student loan debt the second largest consumer debt there is, only beaten out by mortgage loans.

Read full story
2 comments

Stop accidents in the house with two simple rules for house training your dog

As the saying goes, a dog is a man’s best friend. They’re your cute, cuddly, and furry four-legged friend that rely on you for everything. So when they go to the bathroom where they shouldn’t, it’s extremely frustrating.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy