The B and P tunnel and Penn Station are getting a new look, and more happening today in Baltimore

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Baltimore Updates for Saturday and Sunday, October 23-24, 2021

Check out some cool art studios around town

This weekend is Baltimore's 33rd annual open studio tour. This annual city-wide event brings together professional artists and the general public, giving art lovers, students, art collectors, and creative influencers the opportunity to visit, meet, engage, purchase, and get a glimpse into the studios of some of Baltimore City’s most vibrant artists.

(Free Fall Baltimore)

You or someone you know looking to buy a used car? You're in luck

The Baltimore County Public Library is hosting a virtual event on "How to Buy a Used Car," this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Chaya Milchtein of Mechanic Shoppe Femme will walk you through the car buying process to help you get the best deal on the best car for you. Registration closes one hour before the start of the program. A valid email address is needed at registration to send a Zoom link to the program 30 minutes before scheduled start.

(The Baltimore County Public Library)

Say bye to train delays and hello to a new Penn Station

The B and P tunnel connecting Baltimore to Washington DC and Virginia will undergo construction to help alleviate the frequent train delays the AMTRAK and MARC trains experience there. Along with this remodeling, Baltimore's Penn Station will also undergo a transformative project to modernize the station.

It's not too late to get your comments in and ensure affordable housing for all

As a part of Baltimore's inclusionary housing requirements to make units affordable that otherwise would not have been, they are seeking public comment now through October 30, 2021 on the Interim Report. All comments will be taken into consideration when developing recommendations for revised Inclusionary Housing legislation.

Missed President Biden's townhall in Baltimore? Here's a snippet

This article is a daily update on the Baltimore City and Baltimore County. This article will provide brief updates about the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Know something that I missed? Tell me in the comments below and I can include it in the next update.