Companies leading in diversity and inclusion

Corporate America has been known to suffer from a lack of diversity and inclusion, but in today’s society that is no longer acceptable.

Workplace diversity and inclusion have been a hot topic for years, especially in 2020 at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. During that time companies began to release their diversity numbers and employees held employers accountable to live up to their pledges to be more inclusive.

Glassdoor conducted a survey about what job seekers think about companies' diversity and inclusion statistics. In their Diversity Hiring Survey they found that 76% of job seekers and employees consider a diverse workforce an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers.

Here are five companies that are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace in terms of their overall numbers of representation in senior management positions.

Race and ethnic minority diversity: 46.9%

Women representation: 28.6%

U.S. employees who self-identify as having a disability: 6.1%

In Microsoft’s U.S. senior management, Black or African American employees represent 4.9%; Hispanic or Latinx employees represent 6.6%; Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander employees represent 0.7%; and Asian employees represent 34.7%.

2020 was the first time that Microsoft released data on its employees that self-identify as having a disability.

Microsoft has been publicly sharing its annual workforce demographics since 2014. Its 2020 Diversity and Inclusion report showed steady progress overall, but racial and ethnic minority communities within the company largely saw incremental progress year-to-year.

Race and ethnic minority diversity: 28.3%

Women representation: 29.9%

U.S. employees who self-identify as having a disability: 1.2%

In Slack’s leadership positions, Black and African American employees represent 5.3%; Hispanic and Latinx employees represent 2.6%; Middle Eastern employees represent 1.3%; Asian employees represent 15.8%; and employees with two or more races (not Hispanic or Latinx) represent 3.3%. These numbers only reflect their U.S. employees in leadership roles, not including those in managerial roles.

Slack’s diversity report also includes data on its U.S. employees that identify as LGBTQ and veterans.

In its 2020 Diversity report Slack acknowledged a decrease in women managers, women in technical roles, and underrepresented minorities (URM) in managerial roles. “This is a trend we’re taking very seriously and actively addressing,” they said in the report.

Race and ethnic minority diversity: 25.3%

Women representation: 27.7%

U.S. employees who self-identify as having a disability: 3.1%

In Salesforce’s equality data for employees in leadership, Black or African Americans represent 2.3%; Hispanic or Latinx represent 3.1%; Native American or Native Alaskan represent 0.1%; Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander represent 0.1%; multiracial represent 2.4%; and Asian represent 17.3%.

Salesforce’s 2020 annual equity update also includes employees that identify as LGBTQ+ and veterans, 3.2% and 2.3% respectively.

Salesforce has a goal for 50% of its U.S. workforce to be represented by underrepresented groups: women, Black, Latinx, Indigenous, multiracial, LGBTQ+, people with disabilities, and veterans. As of 2020 they have seen accelerated growth of Black representation in leadership but they have seen a decline in URM attrition.

Race and ethnic minority diversity: approximately 20%

Women representation: 47%

U.S. employees who self-identify as having a disability: N/A

Of Target’s executive, and senior officials and management employees, Black or African Americans represent 5%; Hispanic or Latinx represents 6%; Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and American Indian and Alaskan Natives represent less than 1%; and Asians represent 8%.

Target has plans to increase the representation of Black team members across the company by 20% by 2023.

Target’s Workforce Diversity report does not include data on LGBTQ+, disabled, or veteran employees.

Race and ethnic minority diversity: 27%

Women representation: 42%

U.S. employees who self-identify as having a disability: N/A

Nike’s statistics reflect their employees that hold a senior management position: director and vice president. The numbers above reflect the number of employees in those positions combined that represent a URM. Nike’s 2020 Impact report’s data broke down those positions by race and ethnicity separately.

The report did not include any data on the percentage of employees that self-identify as LGBTQ+, disabled, or a veteran.