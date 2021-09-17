Top 5 amusements parks to visit in and around Kissimmee

Florida is among the top family-friendly vacation destinations in the U.S. The sunshine state has plenty to offer and the city of Kissimmee is one of them.

Kissimmee is a scenic city with a ton of attractions that make it a great place for family holidays. Known for its walking trails, fishing opportunities and proximity to world-famous themed amusement parks, Kissimmee promises to be a great place to soak up the sun.

Here are the top five amusement parks to visit in and around Kissimmee.

Fun Spot America

Fun Spot America is one of the best and most-loved amusement parks in Kissimmee offering over 30 rides to enjoy. They have everything from U.S. patented multi-level go-kart tracks to the world's tallest sky coaster at 300 feet.

The best part about this place is there a ton of rides with little to no lines.

Address: 2850 Florida Plaza Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 | Cost of admission: $48.95 - $99.95

Old Town

Old Town in Kissimmee is an entertainment district filled with a unique collection of not just rides but shops, restaurants and bars, events, and car shows. It is all about the classics at Old Town from the vintage car show to the classic carnival rides they offer.

The best part is they have free live entertainment.

Address: 5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee FL, 34746 | Cost of admission: Free

Universal Studios Florida

Universal Studios Florida takes you beyond the movies and brings you the action in real life. Here you get to walk alongside your favorite movie and television characters, and they even have a dragon that breathes real fire.

The best part is this park is so big and has so much to see that they offer bundle deals that are cheaper and allow you to visit the different parks they have to offer.

Address: 6000 Universal Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32819 | Cost of admission: $107 - $157

Disney's Magic Kingdom

Disney's Magic Kingdom is a world-class theme park located at the world-famous Walt Disney World Resort. It offers a world of enchantment that kids will enjoy with over 40 rides in six different themed areas.

The best part is Walt Disney's 50th anniversary is coming up on October 1 and there will be many special events taking place for guests.

Address: 1180 Seven Seas Drive, Orlando, FL 32830 | Cost of Admission: Starting at $109 per day

SeaWorld Orlando

If the underwater world and marine life fascinate you or your little one then SeaWorld is the place to visit. This is a one stop shop for all your vacation needs, there's rides, theaters, restaurants, shops, and interactive exhibits. You can even get a close look at the animals they care for from dolphins to penguins.

The best part is for a limited time guests can eat free with a SeaWorld ticket.

Address: 7007 Sea World Drive, Orlando, FL 32821 | Cost of Admission: $89.99 to $206.99

