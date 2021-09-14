Gatlinburg, TN

Top 4 waterfalls to see in Gatlinburg

Kaleah Mcilwain

Gatlinburg and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are known for having some of the best scenic trails and views in the world. The Gatlinburg area is a great perfect place to hike and enjoy a number of incredible waterfalls the area has to offer.

With elevations that reach over 2,000 feet and some of the deepest swimming pools in the world, touring the waterfalls in Gatlinburg are perfect for a half-day activity, a day in the woods, or a romantic getaway.

Make the most of your trip and plan a day to visit the top waterfalls to see in Gatlinburg.

#1 Ramsey Cascade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDXvb_0bw5cZcD00
Ramsey Cascades waterfall.(Pigeon Forge)

At 100 feet tall, Ramsey Cascades is the tallest waterfall in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It's an eight mile round trip hike and is one of the harder trails in the area.

Taking the trip to this waterfall is rocky and climbs about 2,500 feet in elevation. The waterfall is worth the climb but climbing the rocks are dangerous and prohibited.

To reach the start of the trail to this waterfall, drive six miles east of Gatlinburg on Highway 321, turn at the Greenbrier entrance to the park, and follow the signs for the trailhead.

#2 Rainbow Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3po75P_0bw5cZcD00
Rainbow Falls waterfall.(Pigeon Forge)

Rainbow Falls gets its name from the light that passes through the waterfall's mist making it known for having the most impressive sights of all the waterfalls.

A more moderately difficult hike at just a little over 5 miles round-trip this waterfall sits in close proximity to downtown. Due to its location, Rainbow Falls is a high trafficked area so it is best to visit early or expect a large crowd.

The trailhead for this waterfall is located in the Roaring Fork area.

#3 Grotto Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpfPq_0bw5cZcD00
Grotto Falls waterfall.(Pigeon Forge)

Grotto Falls is also known as "the waterfall that you can walk behind." The only waterfall in Gatlinburg where the trail leads you directly behind the waterfall itself.

At under 3 miles round trip and with the promise of feeling the spray of the waterfall on your face as you pass behind, this is one of the more popular waterfalls in the area. Standing at 25 feet tall, it is said to be a sight to behold in the winter months when the waterfall freezes.

This waterfall is located in the Roaring Fork area as well.

#4 Laurel Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixjjg_0bw5cZcD00
Laurel Falls waterfall.(Pigeon Forge)

Laurel Falls features some of the best views with its hardwood forest, stunning mountain views, and a multi-tiered waterfall, making it one of the most photographed places in the Smokies.

This 80 foot waterfall is a 2.6 mile round trip hike and visitors can expect a 350 feet rise in elevation.

It is located west toward Townsend from the Sugarland Visitor Center. The Laurel Falls trailhead is just off Fighting Creek Gap Road on the right.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living and reporting on the Baltimore area. Check out my website and find me on twitter @kaleahmcilwain!

Baltimore, MD
2149 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Kissimmee, FL

Top 4 places to go alligator watching in Kissimmee

People may be wondering where in Florida they can see alligators, but the reality is where in Florida can't you see alligators. Alligators can be spotted everywhere from golf courses and the well-known Everglades, to wildlife themed parks and freshwater lakes.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Where to go for great authentic Mexican food in Kissimmee

One of the top destinations in the U.S. for vacationing is the state of Florida. The best part is that Florida has plenty of cities to travel to that meet anyone's travel needs, whether that's staying in the party city of Miami or a quieter setting like Kissimmee.

Read full story
6 comments
Kissimmee, FL

Top 5 amusements parks to visit in and around Kissimmee

Florida is among the top family-friendly vacation destinations in the U.S. The sunshine state has plenty to offer and the city of Kissimmee is one of them. Kissimmee is a scenic city with a ton of attractions that make it a great place for family holidays. Known for its walking trails, fishing opportunities and proximity to world-famous themed amusement parks, Kissimmee promises to be a great place to soak up the sun.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Parents should start preparing for flu season now

(BALTIMORE) As the Summer comes to an end and winter approaches, an old but familiar threat comes with it, influenza season. After the year in lockdown that limited many activities for children, they have lost a year of immunity building against viruses. Doctors are now unsure of how children will be affected this upcoming flu season.

Read full story
5 comments
Gatlinburg, TN

Where to go for the best burgers in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg has a ton to offer, including great restaurants. Sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like a burger, especially after a long day of hiking or skiing on the slopes. Whether you like your burgers dripping with cheese, topped with onion rings, or with an egg on top, there is somewhere in the Smokies to meet all your needs.

Read full story
1 comments
Gatlinburg, TN

Where to find great pancakes in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg's mountain resort city has a ton of outdoor activities, you can find everything from hiking to whitewater rafting and fishing. But before hitting the outdoors it's important to start the day off right and in Gatlinburg that means with pancakes.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Bus driver shortage leaves hundreds of Baltimore City students stranded, now the school district is offering a stipend

The Baltimore City school district is offering parents a $250 stipend to transport their own children to school for September amid a bus driver shortage. When the school year began two weeks ago parents had to unexpectedly figure out how to get their children to school after 30 bus drivers called out on the first day leaving approximately 300 students stranded at the bus stop.

Read full story
7 comments
Baltimore, MD

7 vintage shops to visit in Baltimore

Baltimore's antique and vintage shops offer everything from fashion to furniture and are a collector's dream. Often times vintage and antique shopping can seem like an underground world but through pop-up shops, and expos they have become more popular. People are very familiar with the popular retailer "Nasty Gal" and its vintage clothes but Baltimore has many hidden gems right here.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top coffee shops to work from in Baltimore

Waking up to a cup of coffee is a right of passage that almost everyone partakes in daily. For people who work from home, making your own coffee just isn't the same as going to a coffee shop to pick-up your favorite order.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

These are the most dog-friendly neighborhoods in Baltimore

Over 60 million people in the U.S. own a dog. Therefore, when considering where to live most people are doing so with their furry friends in mind. Baltimore may be a city that has plenty of green spaces and great yards, but it ranked almost last in WalletHub's list of the Most Pet-Friendly Cities. However, you shouldn't be worried about your pups happiness in Baltimore as there are some great dog-friendly neighborhoods, you just have to know what they are.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

The ultimate guide to brunching in Baltimore

Whether you are an early riser or like to sleep in, there’s one meal that no matter what time you wake up you’ll be on time for, and that’s brunch. Traditional eggs, toast, and bacon just don’t cut it all the time and if you’re craving something more, brunch is the way to go. Baltimore is packed with a variety of places to choose from to satisfy anyone's appetite. Known for its blue crabs and crab cakes, brunch in Baltimore combines local favorites with America’s favorite Sunday pastime.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Where Baltimore ranks among the most pet-friendly cities in the U.S.

There is a significant portion of the population whose family includes pets. From 2019 to 2020, there were an estimated 85 million families in the U.S. with a pet. With the list of expenses that come with having a pet, someone can be looking at paying anywhere from $200 to $2,000 a year. Since a lot of people have pets, it is important that they know which cities are pet-friendly.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Social distancing, vaccinations, the learning gap? Should parents be worried about sending their children back to school

Students in Baltimore have returned to in-person learning for the Fall and there are a lot of questions about how school districts are going to address parents' safety and education concerns as the school year proceeds.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Marylanders share what makes a crab cake delicious and where to find the best ones

What do sunshine and harbor views pair perfectly with? Seafood. Seafood is a go-to in the Summer months and for many Marylanders that means blue crabs and crab cakes. Crab cakes are well-known and served around the world, but if you want to have the best crab cakes, some will argue you have to try them in Maryland. Crab cakes in Maryland are fresh, meaty, and don’t need fixings or condiments.

Read full story
14 comments
Baltimore, MD

Where Baltimore ranks for the most-stressed cities in the U.S.

There are many things you can avoid in life and unfortunately, stress is not one of them. Out of more than 180 cities in the U.S. Baltimore ranks fourth as one of the most-stressed cities in America.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Vaccine boosters are available in Maryland, who needs it and when

U.S. health officials announced Wednesday that booster shots against Covid-19 will be available to all Americans starting as early as September 20. "We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster," said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a news release.

Read full story
10 comments
Maryland State

Maryland to receive at least 180 more Afghanistan nationals in the coming weeks

On Monday, August 16, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland is committed to resettling more Afghanistan nationals who have contributed to the U.S. efforts in Afghanistan and is looking to receive at least 180 more in the coming weeks.

Read full story
8 comments
Maryland State

Which colleges and school districts in Maryland are requiring vaccinations for the 2021-22 school year

Some Maryland colleges and schools are requiring that students, faculty, staff or a combination of the three have the Covid-19 vaccine before the 2021-22 school year begins in the Fall.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

2026 FIFA World Cup could be hosted in Baltimore

Under Armour, a Baltimore-based sports company recently joined Baltimore's host city campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Baltimore is one of 17 cities in the U.S. that FIFA is considering.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy