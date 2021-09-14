Where to find great pancakes in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg's mountain resort city has a ton of outdoor activities, you can find everything from hiking to whitewater rafting and fishing. But before hitting the outdoors it's important to start the day off right and in Gatlinburg that means with pancakes.

Pancakes are a big deal in Gatlinburg and as the saying goes you can't visit the Smoky Mountains without stopping by one of the pancake houses.

That's why we have put together this list of where you can find great pancakes in Gatlinburg to fuel all your outdoor adventures.

Pancake Pantry

$$ | 628 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738 | Open daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pancake Pantry is Tennessee's first specialty pancake house that has been in business for over 60 years. This place is not only a pancake house but also a tradition for many locals.

With a menu offering 24 different varieties of pancakes, pancake-lovers will not be disappointed. You can have them stacked, rolled, or in silver dollars and there are a ton of toppings that represent all parts of Southern culture.

Try the Georgia peach crepes, cornmeal pancakes, or the Smoky Mountain buckwheat pancakes for a taste of the South.

Log Cabin Pancake House

$ | 327 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN 37738 | Open daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A family owned and operated business, Log Cabin Pancake House has been in Gatlinburg almost as long as Pancake Pantry. True to it's name, you will find this log cabin style restaurant warm and inviting.

On their menu you can find all the classics like Caribbean pancakes and cornmeal pancakes. Another favorite in Gatlinburg, the only thing better than the food here is the friendly staff.

Try the pigs in a blanket, link sausages wrapped in pancakes served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Crockett's Breakfast Camp

$$ | 1103 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738 | Open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For those who like their breakfast on the sweeter side this is the place for you. At Crockett's they have something for everyone and are serving up griddle cakes, waffles, French toast, and cinnamon rolls.

While you will only find a few specialty pancake options on their menu, they are all unique to Crockett's. With their array of toppings they offer, any ordinary stack of pancakes can match anyone's sweet tooth needs.

Try the cinnamon roll swirl pancakes or the thick Aretha Frankensteins pancakes.

Atrium Pancakes

$ | 432 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738 | Open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are more of a simple pancake lover that prefers them without all the trimmings, then Atrium is the place to visit. Located next to a waterfall, patrons can enjoy their breakfast with a view. Open 364 days a year, Atrium is a great place to go for good old fashion pancakes.

With simple topping options like pecans, blueberries, and strawberries served on top of plate sized pancakes, they are more than worth the price of under $10.

Try the bacon pancakes that are topped with crispy bacon crumple, no way to go wrong with that.

