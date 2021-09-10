Baltimore, MD

Bus driver shortage leaves hundreds of Baltimore City students stranded, now the school district is offering a stipend

Kaleah Mcilwain

The Baltimore City school district is offering parents a $250 stipend to transport their own children to school for September amid a bus driver shortage.

When the school year began two weeks ago parents had to unexpectedly figure out how to get their children to school after 30 bus drivers called out on the first day leaving approximately 300 students stranded at the bus stop.

Due to this bus driver shortage, Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) has sent a $250 stipend offer to almost 800 parents.

Students must have a 95% attendance rate to qualify for the payment, according to a reimbursement form sent to parents.

The city school district uses outside contractors to provide transportation services for students. Among those are students who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP), that requires the school district to provide transportation to and from school.

The school district is currently finding alternative options for how students can be transported to school. They are working with taxi companies to get drivers to come back and drive for city schools and holding certification classes to get drivers ready as quickly as possible. They are also looking into other state approved vehicles that can transport children and possibly changing bus routes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFfXq_0bsQfUIh00
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The bus driver shortage did not come as a surprise as Maryland, like many other states, has been experiencing a labor shortage since businesses reopened and pandemic restrictions lifted. At the beginning of August Baltimore City held a job fair to hire as many bus drivers as possible for the influx of students that would be returning to school this Fall.

At the beginning of August, Baltimore City Schools Chief Operating Officer Lynette Washington spoke about the driver shortage and how they would do the best that they could to get students to school.

Bus drivers are hard to come by due to competition from other companies that pay more.

Other school districts are facing the same problems. Fairfax County Public School District in Virginia is offering bus drivers a $3,000 sign-on bonus and competitive salary as an incentive to get drivers to apply.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

Journalist with a background reporting on local communities, now living and reporting on the Baltimore area. Check out my website and find me on twitter @kaleahmcilwain!

Baltimore, MD
2136 followers

More from Kaleah Mcilwain

Kissimmee, FL

Top 5 amusements parks to visit in and around Kissimmee

Florida is among the top family-friendly vacation destinations in the U.S. The sunshine state has plenty to offer and the city of Kissimmee is one of them. Kissimmee is a scenic city with a ton of attractions that make it a great place for family holidays. Known for its walking trails, fishing opportunities and proximity to world-famous themed amusement parks, Kissimmee promises to be a great place to soak up the sun.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Parents should start preparing for flu season now

(BALTIMORE) As the Summer comes to an end and winter approaches, an old but familiar threat comes with it, influenza season. After the year in lockdown that limited many activities for children, they have lost a year of immunity building against viruses. Doctors are now unsure of how children will be affected this upcoming flu season.

Read full story
5 comments
Gatlinburg, TN

Where to go for the best burgers in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg has a ton to offer, including great restaurants. Sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like a burger, especially after a long day of hiking or skiing on the slopes. Whether you like your burgers dripping with cheese, topped with onion rings, or with an egg on top, there is somewhere in the Smokies to meet all your needs.

Read full story
1 comments
Gatlinburg, TN

Top 4 waterfalls to see in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are known for having some of the best scenic trails and views in the world. The Gatlinburg area is a great perfect place to hike and enjoy a number of incredible waterfalls the area has to offer.

Read full story
Gatlinburg, TN

Where to find great pancakes in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg's mountain resort city has a ton of outdoor activities, you can find everything from hiking to whitewater rafting and fishing. But before hitting the outdoors it's important to start the day off right and in Gatlinburg that means with pancakes.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

7 vintage shops to visit in Baltimore

Baltimore's antique and vintage shops offer everything from fashion to furniture and are a collector's dream. Often times vintage and antique shopping can seem like an underground world but through pop-up shops, and expos they have become more popular. People are very familiar with the popular retailer "Nasty Gal" and its vintage clothes but Baltimore has many hidden gems right here.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top coffee shops to work from in Baltimore

Waking up to a cup of coffee is a right of passage that almost everyone partakes in daily. For people who work from home, making your own coffee just isn't the same as going to a coffee shop to pick-up your favorite order.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

These are the most dog-friendly neighborhoods in Baltimore

Over 60 million people in the U.S. own a dog. Therefore, when considering where to live most people are doing so with their furry friends in mind. Baltimore may be a city that has plenty of green spaces and great yards, but it ranked almost last in WalletHub's list of the Most Pet-Friendly Cities. However, you shouldn't be worried about your pups happiness in Baltimore as there are some great dog-friendly neighborhoods, you just have to know what they are.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

The ultimate guide to brunching in Baltimore

Whether you are an early riser or like to sleep in, there’s one meal that no matter what time you wake up you’ll be on time for, and that’s brunch. Traditional eggs, toast, and bacon just don’t cut it all the time and if you’re craving something more, brunch is the way to go. Baltimore is packed with a variety of places to choose from to satisfy anyone's appetite. Known for its blue crabs and crab cakes, brunch in Baltimore combines local favorites with America’s favorite Sunday pastime.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Where Baltimore ranks among the most pet-friendly cities in the U.S.

There is a significant portion of the population whose family includes pets. From 2019 to 2020, there were an estimated 85 million families in the U.S. with a pet. With the list of expenses that come with having a pet, someone can be looking at paying anywhere from $200 to $2,000 a year. Since a lot of people have pets, it is important that they know which cities are pet-friendly.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Social distancing, vaccinations, the learning gap? Should parents be worried about sending their children back to school

Students in Baltimore have returned to in-person learning for the Fall and there are a lot of questions about how school districts are going to address parents' safety and education concerns as the school year proceeds.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Marylanders share what makes a crab cake delicious and where to find the best ones

What do sunshine and harbor views pair perfectly with? Seafood. Seafood is a go-to in the Summer months and for many Marylanders that means blue crabs and crab cakes. Crab cakes are well-known and served around the world, but if you want to have the best crab cakes, some will argue you have to try them in Maryland. Crab cakes in Maryland are fresh, meaty, and don’t need fixings or condiments.

Read full story
14 comments
Baltimore, MD

Where Baltimore ranks for the most-stressed cities in the U.S.

There are many things you can avoid in life and unfortunately, stress is not one of them. Out of more than 180 cities in the U.S. Baltimore ranks fourth as one of the most-stressed cities in America.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Vaccine boosters are available in Maryland, who needs it and when

U.S. health officials announced Wednesday that booster shots against Covid-19 will be available to all Americans starting as early as September 20. "We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster," said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a news release.

Read full story
10 comments
Maryland State

Maryland to receive at least 180 more Afghanistan nationals in the coming weeks

On Monday, August 16, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland is committed to resettling more Afghanistan nationals who have contributed to the U.S. efforts in Afghanistan and is looking to receive at least 180 more in the coming weeks.

Read full story
8 comments
Maryland State

Which colleges and school districts in Maryland are requiring vaccinations for the 2021-22 school year

Some Maryland colleges and schools are requiring that students, faculty, staff or a combination of the three have the Covid-19 vaccine before the 2021-22 school year begins in the Fall.

Read full story
2 comments
Baltimore, MD

2026 FIFA World Cup could be hosted in Baltimore

Under Armour, a Baltimore-based sports company recently joined Baltimore's host city campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Baltimore is one of 17 cities in the U.S. that FIFA is considering.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Home Depot’s new distribution centers creating more jobs in Baltimore amid state's labor shortage

Home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD) opened three new distribution centers in Sparrows Point’s revitalizedTradepoint Atlantic development bringing almost 500 jobs to Baltimore.

Read full story
Maryland State

Best waterfront restaurants in Baltimore

Situated along the upper tributary of the Chesapeake Bay is Baltimore City, the most populous city in the state of Maryland. Baltimore has many iconic and historical neighborhoods that sit along the Inner Harbor making it a great place for waterfront dining.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy