The ultimate guide to brunching in Baltimore

Whether you are an early riser or like to sleep in, there’s one meal that no matter what time you wake up you’ll be on time for, and that’s brunch. Traditional eggs, toast, and bacon just don’t cut it all the time and if you’re craving something more, brunch is the way to go. Baltimore is packed with a variety of places to choose from to satisfy anyone's appetite. Known for its blue crabs and crab cakes, brunch in Baltimore combines local favorites with America’s favorite Sunday pastime.

From captain crunch french toast and breakfast nachos to bottomless mimosas and sangria, the brunch options in Baltimore have a ton to offer. And it's no longer enjoyed only on Sundays, but every day of the week. Here you can find a bunch of places perfectly fit to what you have been craving.

Chicken and waffles

Miss Shirley's chicken and waffles. (Miss Shirley Cafe)

Maggie’s Farm

$$$$

4341 Harford Rd., Baltimore, Md. 21214

Key features: A farm-to-table restaurant, Maggie’s Farm is a place where you can find a welcoming atmosphere with spectacular decor. The best feature is their outdoor seating that is heated in the colder months, making this a place you can visit all year round.

Must-order items: Maggie’s has some amazing farm-to-table options on their brunch menu to bring its customers the freshest ingredients. The fried chicken and buttermilk waffle is no exception, made with a hickory-smoked syrup and candied pecans, this dish is definitely a staple there.

Availability: Brunch is served on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pro Tip: Free parking is available on the street or in the Safeway lot next door.

Simply Marie’s

$$$$

3023 Elliott St., Baltimore, Md. 21224

Key features: With a homey ambiance, Simply Marie’s is a full-service restaurant that serves breakfast all day long. If a home-cooked meal is what you’re looking for then this is the place to visit.

Must-order items: Said to have some of the best chicken and waffles in Baltimore. Skip all the frills with Simply Marie’s home-cooked version that sticks to the basics, just fried chicken wings and a waffle.

Availability: Since this is only a breakfast and brunch spot, it’s only open on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with offering indoor seating they now have takeout and outdoor seating as well.

Miss Shirley’s Cafe

$$$$

Multiple locations including 750 E. Pratt St., Baltimore, Md. 21202

Key features: Miss Shirley’s Cafe is a very well-known brunch place in Baltimore for its national recognition and upscale-casual dining experience. Serving all-day breakfast, brunch, and lunch with a menu rooted in southern cuisine, this is the place to go for comfort food.

Must-order items: A signature comfort food dish is chicken and waffles and Miss Shirley’s has been recognized by top food critics around the world. The chicken and cheddar green onion waffles are a must-try.

Availability: Open for brunch every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pro Tip: Harbor Park Garage is discounted to $5 for guests at Miss Shirley's Cafe (three-hour maximum.) Park at the Harbor Park Garage and take the Skywalk on the seventh floor into the building. You will need to use the intercom to call the security desk to buzz you into the Skywalk.

Create your own pancakes

Twist Fells Point

$$$$

Three locations including 723 S. Broadway, Baltimore, Md. 21231

Key features: A stylish neighborhood bistro, Twist Fells Point offers a cozy and playful dining experience that is a break from the ordinary. It offers American cuisine with a splash of Mediterranean.

Must-order items: Known for the distinct flavors in its one-of-a-kind dishes, this is the place for pancake lovers who like to add toppings to their toppings. Try their white chocolate chip pancakes with raspberry or order the buttermilk pancakes and add your own toppings.

Availability: They are serving all-day brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pro Tip: Bring along your favorite bottle of wine or choice of beverage because this restaurant is BYOB!

The Blue Moon Cafe

$$$$

Multiple locations including 1621 Aliceanna St., Baltimore, Md. 21231

Key Features: The Blue Moon Cafe has bright and funky artwork that is reminiscent of the owner’s rock and roll spirit. Customers boast about their incredible creations and world-famous dishes.

Must-order items: Those incredible creations are manifested in their specialty pancakes that they make. Not just your typical chocolate chip and banana, pancake lovers will have some unique options to choose from to make the ultimate pancake stack.

Availability: This breakfast and brunch-only cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on the weekends they are open 24 hours a day (only at the Aliceanna St. location).

Fun Fact: Guy Fieri visited this restaurant for his “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” show.

Iron Rooster

$$$$

Multiple locations including 3721 Boston St., Baltimore, Md. 21124

Key Features: At the Iron Rooster you will experience a new twist on traditional comfort food. Serving breakfast all day long, they have a little of everything to meet all needs.

Must-order items: And while they may not have a mile-long list of toppings for their pancakes, they have indeed added their own twist. The buttermilk pancakes are topped with spiced maple bourbon butter, and the best part is you can add meat as a topping.

Availability: The hours vary at the Iron Rooster’s four locations. The canton location where they are open 24 hours on the weekend is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Need to know: They have a morning and afternoon happy hour!

Top-notch coffee and tea

Johnny’s

$$$$

4800 Roland Ave., Baltimore, Md. 21210

Key features: This relaxed Roland Park seafood restaurant called Johnny’s is all about sticking to Maryland’s roots and serving up regional classics.

Must-order items: Johnny’s may be a seafood restaurant but it’s also known for its whiskey bar, sushi, and spectacular coffee. The specialty coffee drinks are a must-try like the “Berry Boswick” that mixes blackberry with cold brew coffee and almond milk.

Availability: Open seven days a week with Brunch offered on the weekend makes Johnny's a go-to spot in Baltimore for many locals. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spoons

$$$$

24 E Cross St., Baltimore, Md. 21230

Key features: Spoons is a small restaurant with a large reputation. It has been said to be southern cuisine with a side of innovation. They make everything from scratch and in-house including the biscuits that they are known for.

Must-order items: They are also known for their coffee which they roast by hand. The best part is that they are serving it bottomless. The lavender vanilla latte and white lightning are worth a try.

Availability: Not open on Tuesdays, you can enjoy all-day Brunch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, and Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday they are open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pro Tip: Make a reservation in advance if you plan to go on the weekend as they are usually booked and have trouble accommodating parties over four.

Teavolve

$$$$

1401 Aliceanna St., Baltimore, Md. 21231

Key features: This cafe is described as a love letter to Baltimore. Open since 2005 it was quickly supported by the community for the team and the environment it offered.

Must-order items: Not to mention they have over 30 different varieties of gourmet tea and coffee selections. From tea-infused sangrias to their specialty lattes, Teavolve is known for its drink menu.

Availability: Open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This cafe is a neighborhood favorite.

Crab cakes

Guy Fieri's Favorite Crab Cakes at Sip and Bite. (Sip and Bite)

Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen

$$$$

10 Art Museum Dr., Baltimore, Md. 21218

Key features: Located inside The Baltimore Museum of Art, Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen offers the perfect setting for weddings, graduations, and other life milestones. Guests can enjoy their locally-sourced farm-fresh food in a dining room that is surrounded by art and overlooking a sculpture garden.

Must-order items: The perfect place to enjoy their famous crab cakes. Served two different ways, broiled or lightly fried, locals and seafood lovers alike are sure to love this Maryland staple.

Availability: They serve brunch on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check it out: Every Thursday in August is Lobsterama day where they feature their lobster special in two different styles. If you’re interested, call in advance to make your reservation.

Sip and Bite

$$$$

2200 Boston St., Baltimore, Md. 21231

Key features: At Sip and Bite the portions are plentiful and the prices are affordable. Here you will find an unpretentious place that serves those from all walks of life. They have a contemporary Greek-inspired menu that still keeps with local cuisine traditions.

Must-order items: This place has been a Baltimore landmark since the 1940s, so if any place in the city knows how to make crab cakes it’s this place. Be sure to check out Guy Fieri’s favorite crab cake platter with crab soup or Greek spanakopita.

Availability: There’s plenty of time to check this place out since its doors are open 24 hours a day except on Tuesdays.

Fun Fact: The crab cakes here were recognized as the best by The Food Network and Guy Fieri.

Vegetarian options

The vegan El Supremo with a little fig chicken patty from Golden West Cafe. (Golden West Cafe)

Friends and Family

$$$$

1634 Aliceanna St., Baltimore, Md. 21231

Key features: Friends and Family is plant-based and sustainably minded. Here guests can experience seasonal produce, eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging, and responsibly sourced ingredients.

Must-order items: Plant-based comfort food is the best way to describe the menu at Friends and Family. When you think of comfort food chicken and biscuits come to mind and here vegetarians and vegan lovers can enjoy it with their sweet or spicy mock chicken.

Availability: They are open seven days a week from 10:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Brunch is always an option.

Golden West Cafe

$$$$

1105 W. 36th St., Baltimore, Md. 21211

Key features: At the Golden West Cafe you can expect hipster vibes, large portions, and well-prepared slightly upscale dining options. This restaurant combines American cuisine, southern comfort food, and New Mexican specialties.

Must-order items: While this may not be a vegetarian establishment, there are plenty of vegan and vegetarian dishes on the menu. The vegan El Supremo with a little fig chicken patty can rival any fried chicken sandwich around.

Availability: This and other vegetarian dishes can be enjoyed seven days a week. Monday through Friday they are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Need to know: They are open for outdoor dining, delivery, and curbside pickup only.

Liora

$$$$

414 Light St. or 401 S. Charles St., Baltimore, Md. 21230

Key features: Opened on July 2 Liora is a new plant-based restaurant in Baltimore opened by celebrity chef Mathew Kenney. The seasonally crafted menu that combines cuisines and techniques from all around the globe makes dining here an experience unlike anything else.

Must-order items: Guests will notice that there is no rhythm or rhyme to the menu, just everyday dishes taken to the next level. There’s a little of everything from a Spanish tortilla or kimchi scramble to cheesy grits made with sunflower cheddar.

Availability: Definitely an experience anyone will remember, Liora is serving brunch every weekend from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and until 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Fun Fact: August is vegan restaurant month.

Bottomless mimosas

Bond Street Social

$$$$

901 S. Bond St., Baltimore, Md. 21231

Key features: Located on the waterfront, Bond Street Social is bringing an upscale dining experience combined with a hip and lively social scene to Baltimore.

Must-order items: They offer a wide selection of craft beer, wine, and cocktails including bottomless mimosas. Have your pick of just how crazy you want to go for brunch with their casual brunch or bougie brunch options.

Availability: With the perfect view, this is a great place to spend your Sunday enjoying brunch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pro Tip: If you’re not a fan of orange juice, swap it out for another juice or sangria they have on the menu to personalize your mimosa.

Red Star

$$$$

906 S. Wolfe St., Baltimore, Md. 21231

Key features: Red Star is a neighborhood bar and bottle shop with an Italian American menu focused on housemade pasta, pizza, and refined pub food. With exposed brick and a casual aesthetic, this place has an old Baltimore feel.

Must-order items: The summer brunch menu is truly Italian inspired from the pecorino fries to the bucatini carbonara. Both are great things to pair with their “Bottles and Fizz” options on the drink menu.

Availability: There’s not much that is traditional about Red Star and the same goes for their brunch. Closed on Sundays, guests can have brunch here Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pro Tip: You won’t find “mimosa” on the menu so order from their selection of bubbly and juices to have mimosas your way.

Vegan lovers

Vegan crab cakes from The Land of Kush. (The Land of Kush/Facebook)

The Land of Kush

$$$$

840 N. Eutaw St., Baltimore, Md. 21201

Key features: The Land of Kush has brought award-winning vegan soul food to Baltimore. This black-owned restaurant started out as just a way to provide vegan options to friends and family and grew to be nationally recognized.

Must-order items: Their menu is full of popular food options across the nation, but vegan. From the curry chicken to vegan crab cakes and baked mac and cheese, even those who aren’t vegan enjoy the food.

Availability: Open for just a little over a year, guests can stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch on Sundays.

Fun Fact: Gregory Brown the chef and owner taught himself how to cook and then opened this restaurant.

Harmony Bakery

$$$$

3446 Chestnut Ave., Baltimore, Md. 21211

Key features: Savory food and delicious treats are staples of Harmony Bakery . As a vegan and gluten-free restaurant with a daily changing menu of specialty dishes, this restaurant encourages you to come back often to see what new vegan creations they have put together.

Must-order items: The core menu items are just as worth a try, like their chickpea tart or vegan quiche.

Availability: They currently have a limited menu as they are only open for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Need to know: This restaurant is vegan, gluten-free, wheat-free, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and peanut-free.

Instagram-worthy setting

Screenshot from Woodberry Kitchen's Instagram of the outdoor sitting area. (Kaleah Mcilwain)

Duck Duck Goose

$$$$

814 S. Broadway, Baltimore, Md. 21231

Key features: If you are looking for a fine dining experience in a chic atmosphere then Duck Duck Goose is the place for you. Here they have a fresh take on the classic French brasserie, a restaurant with a relaxed setting. And the food at this restaurant is definitely Instagram-worthy.

Must-order items: The brunch menu features dishes like duck confit and waffles, charcuterie boards, and beef tartare.

Availability: Stop by on Saturday or Sunday for brunch between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and don’t forget to snap an Instagram photo before you leave.

Woodberry Kitchen

$$$$

2010 Clipper Park Rd., Suite 126, Baltimore, Md. 21211

Key features: With outdoor tents, a big patio and fireplace, and an outdoor bar, Woodberry Kitchen offers a fine dining brunch experience with the setting to match. This farm-to-table restaurant has some unique standout items on its menu.

Must-order items: If you are one to try new things the clam toast appetizer and pan-fried fluke are must-try recommendations from frequent customers.

Availability: Open on the weekends from Friday to Sunday, brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ever-changing menu makes this one of those places that no matter when you visit you can always try something new.

